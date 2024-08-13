Old pals: Sergei Shoigu (right) and Vladimir Putin on December 19, 2023 in Moscow. Picture: Keystone/EPA/Sputnik/Kremlin/Mikhail Klimentyev

No sooner has Vladimir Putin sacked his defense minister than the domestic intelligence service in office is cleaning up: Officials from Sergei Shoigu's entourage are being arrested for corruption in droves.

"The FSB is purging Shoigu's team," confirms a Kremlin source with regard to the domestic intelligence service.

While his former subordinates end up in prison or in the cemetery, Shoigu himself remains untouchable as an old friend of Putin. Show more

On 12 May 2024, an era comes to an end in the Kremlin: Vladimir Putin dismisses Sergei Shoigu as Defense Minister after a decade in office, but nine days before his 69th birthday, he promptly gets a new job: Shoigu is now Secretary of the Russian Security Council.

There are several reasons for his resignation: Firstly, Andrei Beloussov, who succeeds Shoigu, is to put the economy on a war footing. Secondly, the economist is supposed to get the increasing corruption under control, according to "Breaking Defense". A third aspect is therefore better cooperation with China.

Shoigu continues to have great influence: as Secretary of the Security Council, he has a say in both defense and foreign policy. He is still a member of the Military-Industrial Commission and the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, which deals with arms sales abroad.

Job and sometimes even life lost

And while Shoigu travels to Tehran in his new role to negotiate arms deliveries with Iran, no stone is left unturned at his former place of work: A wave of purges is sweeping through the Ministry of Defense, which has already cost 13 officials their jobs - and sometimes their lives.

Timur Ivanov, the Russian former deputy defense minister charged with large-scale bribery, had his pretrial detention extended by another 3 months. An ally of (former) Defense Minister Sergei Shogiu, Ivanov oversaw construction projects for the Russian military. pic.twitter.com/SsDc6tyBkw — Mike Eckel (@Mike_Eckel) June 20, 2024

Even before Shoigu's dismissal, one of his deputies was targeted by the judiciary: Timur Ivanov had already worked with his boss before he joined the Ministry of Defense - when he was his deputy as governor of Moscow in 2012. He is said to have collected around ten million francs.

Не бойові втрати російських генералів. Сьогодні зранку російські видання повідомляють про "внєзапную смєрть" 61-річного генерала Магомеда Хандаєва, керівника Управління державної експертизи МО #РФ. Хандаєв знаходився в прямому підпорядкуванні заступника міністра оборони РФ Тимура… pic.twitter.com/AiGMkw5sKs — InformNapalm (@InformNapalm) July 9, 2024

However, the 48-year-old was arrested on April 23 on the accusation that he had accepted bribes. One day later, Shoigu had to release him. He is apparently also charged with treason. His subordinate Magomed Khandayev, who is responsible for military construction projects, is also arrested in June. The 61-year-old is supposed to appear as a witness, but dies unexpectedly in custody in July.

Up to ten years in prison for corruption

Another Kremlin official who is said to be in trouble with the judiciary is Alexei Krivoruchko: the former general director of the Kalashnikov Group is responsible for state procurement in the Ministry of Defense. The FSB is investigating him on suspicion of fraud in the purchase of bulletproof vests.

Russian MoD video of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko inspecting a variety of equipment at the Patriot exhibition center, including UGVs, light tactical vehicles, an ATV with a 120mm mortar, and an artillery fire control system.… pic.twitter.com/PMAdYVpxiq — Rob Lee (@RALee85) April 17, 2024

After Shoigu's dismissal, there is movement in the ministry: just one day later, on May 13, Lieutenant General Yuri Kuznetsov is visited by the police. The head of the cadre administration is accused of bribery: He is said to have collected up to one million francs

⚡️ Russian media: Russian Defense Ministry personnel chief detained.



Lieutenant General Yuri Kuznetsov, the head of the personnel department of the Russian Defense Ministry, was detained on May 13 on criminal charges, TASS reported, citing its sources.https://t.co/iK44EoEmZv — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 14, 2024

On May 17, Major General Ivan Popov is caught: the military justice system accuses the former commander of the 58th Army of fraud. He is alleged to have sold material intended for the fortification of Zaporizhia. The damage is estimated at 100 million roubles, or just under one million francs. He faces up to ten years in prison.

Putin's Stalin-like purge of his senior military cadre continues.

● Major General Ivan Popov has been placed in pre-trial detention centre after being arrested on fraud charges of selling metal worth 130 million rubles. pic.twitter.com/agdZv4AEpy — Jason Corcoran (@jason_corcoran) May 27, 2024

Five high-ranking military officers arrested in May alone

On May 23, the handcuffs clicked again: This time it was Wadim Schamarin. The 52-year-old head of the main communications department is alleged to have taken large bribes when concluding contracts. On the same day, Vladimir Valentletsky from the Procurement Office was also arrested for allegedly accepting bribes amounting to 670,000 francs.

Lt. Gen. Vadim Shamarin was back in military court today (by video conference), for the latest hearing in his bribery case. He's maintaining his innocence. Judges ordered him to remain in pretrial detention. https://t.co/UKHFACGoG3 https://t.co/faHNtK3zxj pic.twitter.com/dT5bW3ZD2F — Mike Eckel (@Mike_Eckel) June 13, 2024

Werteletsky is said to be a close friend of Shoigu and was responsible for the procurement of computers and information technology. The fifth high-ranking military officer to end up behind Swedish bars in May is Sukhrab Akhmedov. His critics claim that the Major General is incompetent.

Meanwhile, Sergei Shoigu's inner circle is facing a second wave of arrests. There are already 13 ex militaries involved in criminal cases. A large-scale purge of Sergei Shoigu's clan is underway, with an attempt to cut him off from all the accumulated rents. pic.twitter.com/Fx1fKUF1eq — Mikhail Komin (@komin_mo) August 10, 2024

In June, the Kremlin continues its iron grip on the Ministry of Defense: On June 17, Ruslan Zalikov, Nikolai Pankov, Pavel Popov and Tatyana Shevtsova, all of whom were Shoigu's deputies, were relieved of their duties. The latter was responsible for financial and economic work in the ministry.

Shoigu has stood by Putin's side for decades

On August 5, Major General Vladimir Shesterov and Vyacheslav Akhmedov were visited by the police: the managers of the Patriot military amusement park in Kubinka near Moscow were accused of taking bribes amounting to a good 384,000 francs.

With so many arrests, is it possible that Shogu did not know what was happening in his office? Hardly: the minister is probably part of the corruption problem. In fact, the "Moscow Times" wrote back in May that an "unprecedented campaign" had been launched.

"A tough clean-up operation is underway: the [domestic intelligence service] FSB is purging Shoigu's team. The security forces have permission from the very top," says a Kremlin source. However, this was to be expected after the departure of the defense minister. At the time, the source continued: "There is still a long way to go before the purge is complete."

Shoigu (l.) and Putin in Moscow in May 2000. Picture: Imago

Another interlocutor emphasizes that Putin needs a scapegoat for the sluggish war in Ukraine. However, Shoigu himself is sacred to the 71-year-old: the two have been friends for decades. This also explains why the ex-minister promptly got a new job: He is still a force to be reckoned with.