A police vehicle from Austria. (archive picture) sda

The car of suspected double murderer Roland D. has been discovered in a wooded area in Austria. The 56-year-old is still considered extremely dangerous and is still at large.

Austrian police have found the car of Roland D., a suspected double murderer, in a wooded area between Arnreit and Altenfelden. The 56-year-old, who is classified as very dangerous, is still on the run.

The authorities have launched a major operation to apprehend the suspect and a press conference is planned to inform the public about the status of the investigation.

The discovery of the silver VW Caddy with license plate RO-231 EL has been confirmed by police on Platform X. The search is currently focusing on the area around Fraunschlag, where a wooded area is being combed. A tip-off from the public led investigators to the area and police have asked residents to stay indoors.

Hundreds of officers on the scene

In the afternoon, the police surrounded the entire adjacent forest, according to the authorities. No further details were initially known.

The police have positioned numerous officers and special forces along the main road to ensure the safety of the population. The Cobra special unit is being deployed near where the vehicle was found in order to apprehend the fugitive perpetrator. The residents of the region are on alert, as the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Roland D. is suspected of murderingthe mayor of Kirchberg ob der Donau and a retired police officer. Both men were shot in the head. The murders appear to be linked to long-standing disputes between hunting companions. It is suspected that the perpetrator had carefully planned his actions, as he had taken leave for the day of the crime and had logged out of a company party.

A local resident told "Oe24" that D. had threatened in the past to hold everyone accountable who was responsible for revoking his hunting license. This threat was known in the region, but was not taken seriously.