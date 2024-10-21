6.36 am

In the presidential election in the former Soviet republic of Moldova, the pro-Western president Maia Sandu has complained of an unprecedented attack on the vote by anti-democratic forces. Criminal groups, together with a foreign power, had attempted to destabilize the situation in Moldova.

The country's leadership, which is striving to join the EU, sees Russia as the greatest threat to the republic's stability. There is evidence that 300,000 votes were bought, Sandu said during an appearance in the capital Chisinau last night. Tens of millions of euros had been spent to spread lies and propaganda.

"We are dealing with an unprecedented attack on freedom and democracy in our country," Sandu was quoted as saying by local media. She wants to wait for the final result and then make decisions.

She wants to lead Moldova into the EU: Maia Sandu on October 20 in Chisinau. KEYSTONE

The 52-year-old did not give any details. However, Moldovan security forces had already uncovered voter bribery and pro-Russian disinformation in the country of around 2.5 million inhabitants, which lies between Ukraine, which is under attack from Russia, and the EU member state Romania, before the election.

Sandu is running for a second term in office. After counting more than 90 percent of the ballot papers, she fell short of an absolute majority with around 39 percent of the votes and would therefore have to go into a run-off in two weeks' time. Her opponent will most likely be former Prosecutor General Alexandru Stoianoglo, who received around 28% of the vote and is running for the traditionally strong Socialist Party of pro-Russian former President Igor Dodon. A total of eleven candidates were running.

A referendum ran parallel to the presidential election in the country, which is an official candidate for EU membership. Sandu's aim is to have the country's EU course irrevocably enshrined in the constitution as a strategic goal.

After more than 98% of the votes had been counted, it appeared that the majority were in favor of the constitutional amendment. The opposite had been expected.