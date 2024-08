A DHL plane in Leipzig. Symbolbild: Hendrik Schmidt/dpa

German security authorities warn of "unconventional incendiary devices" sent by unknown persons via freight service providers.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Private individuals dropping off parcels containing incendiary devices have prompted German security authorities to issue a warning.

Russian sabotage cannot be ruled out. Show more

They are "aware of several parcels that were posted by private individuals at locations in Europe and caught fire on the way to their addressees in several European countries", according to a security notice obtained by the German Press Agency in Berlin.

This was sent to aviation and logistics companies by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) and the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA). In security circles, a connection with Russian sabotage cannot be ruled out.

