A 20-meter yacht flying the German flag runs over a fishing boat off the coast of Majorca, killing a local man. The police investigate.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A luxury yacht flying the German flag has run over a small fishing boat off the east coast of Mallorca.

One of the three fishermen was killed.

The motor yacht simply sailed on and entered the port of Porto Cristo. Show more

A luxury yacht flying the German flag has run over a small fishing boat off the east coast of Mallorca at high speed. One of the three fishermen died in the accident, the police confirmed media reports.

The island newspapers "Mallorca Zeitung" and "Mallorca Magazin" reported that the motor yacht, which was more than 20 meters long, simply continued on its way after colliding with the fishing boat, which was only around three meters long, off Cala Bona on Friday evening . The police confirmed that the yacht had been found in the port of Porto Cristo and that the captain had been identified.

Son Servera guarda un minuto de silencio en señal de duelo por la muerte de un joven en Cala Bona https://t.co/zJOuXrqamv — EuropaPress Baleares (@EPBaleares) August 25, 2024

A police spokesperson initially refused to comment on the identity of the skipper and referred to the ongoing investigation. The two newspapers reported that there was suspicion of negligent homicide and failure to render assistance.

#LoMásVistoHoy Un fallecido al chocar dos embarcaciones en Cala Bona (Mallorca)

🔗 https://t.co/KBXAgXfPiU pic.twitter.com/OBMS5fwPvC — Crónica Balear (@CronicaBalear_) August 24, 2024

