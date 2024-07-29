Teenager dies after being struck by lightning in Lower Saxony - Gallery A family was surprised by a thunderstorm while barbecuing. (archive picture) Image: dpa A family in Delmenhorst was struck by lightning. (archive picture) Image: dpa Storms rage over parts of Lower Saxony, a lightning strike hits a family - two children are critically injured. (symbolic picture) Image: dpa Teenager dies after being struck by lightning in Lower Saxony - Gallery A family was surprised by a thunderstorm while barbecuing. (archive picture) Image: dpa A family in Delmenhorst was struck by lightning. (archive picture) Image: dpa Storms rage over parts of Lower Saxony, a lightning strike hits a family - two children are critically injured. (symbolic picture) Image: dpa

More than a week ago, heavy thunderstorms swept across parts of Lower Saxony. A family was injured by a lightning strike in Delmenhorst - and a teenager has now died as a result.

dpa

More than a week after a lightning strike in Delmenhorst, Lower Saxony, an injured girl has died. The 14-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries in hospital, as the police reported, citing the clinic.

She had sought shelter under a tree with her family during a thunderstorm eight days ago. Seven members of her family were also injured. Her little brother's life was initially in danger. According to the police, they have no information on how the five-year-old is doing now.

Family surprised by storm at barbecue site

The family was reportedly at a public barbecue area in a park and sought shelter from the onset of the storm on the afternoon of July 21. They stood under a tree - but lightning struck in the immediate vicinity.

Eight members of the family were injured, according to the emergency services. The five-year-old and the 14-year-old girl had to be resuscitated and were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to earlier statements by officials, the 38-year-old mother and her nine-year-old daughter were seriously injured. The 40-year-old father, a twelve-year-old son, a two-year-old daughter and a 31-year-old relative suffered minor injuries. They were also taken to hospital for treatment.

Most lightning accidents near trees

People often flee under trees during storms. "People seek shelter from the rain under trees and underestimate the danger of thunderstorms," said Andreas Walter, meteorologist at the German Weather Service (DWD). Some people even pay attention to the type of tree because they remember the saying: "You should avoid oaks and look for beeches." There is no difference between tree species, said Walter. "That's a myth."

According to expert Thomas Raphael, most lightning accidents in Germany occur in connection with trees. According to an analysis by the Association for Electrical, Electronic & Information Technologies (VDE), lightning strikes cause around seven deaths and 120 injuries across Germany every year.

"The survivors often suffer severe damage that affects them for the rest of their lives," said Raphael. They struggle with nerve damage, personality changes, memory loss and disturbance of the sensation of cold and heat.

Seek shelter in good time during storms

Even the first flash of lightning in a thunderstorm can cause damage, warned electrical engineer Raphael. This is why everyone should find out about the weather conditions before an outdoor activity and keep an eye on the weather during it. "I have to think about where I can find shelter early on." Raphael observes that people have less and less respect for the forces of nature and then barbecue in a park, for example, despite the danger.

dpa