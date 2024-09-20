It is one of the first times that an armed ground drone has survived a combat mission: The Ukrainian Lyut 2.0 has driven Russians out of a trench in Kursk with the help of FPV drones and mortars.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you A video shows the combat deployment of a ground drone in the village of Volfino just over the border with Kursk Oblast.

The Lyut 2.0 manages to clear a Russian trench with the help of FPV drones and mortar fire.

It is one of the first times that a ground drone has been successfully used in combat.

The use of ground drones will increase by double digits in 2024, Ukrainian sources say. Show more

"A warrior alone in the field," marvels the pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel. "As times change, so do the methods of warfare."

A video is posted showing a "complex attack on enemy positions" in which a ground drone clears a Russian trench with the help of a mortar and FPV drones. "The result: part of the enemy force was destroyed, the rest fled."

The Lyut 2.0 during a demonstration by the Azov Brigade in August. t.me/azov_media

Although the ground drone was hit by bazookas and enemy FPV drones, it survived the mission and then returned to its own line.

"First major battle won and survived"

The ground drone is the Lyut 2.0 model: the battery reportedly lasts three days and has a range of 20 kilometers. It was only unveiled in May: armored plates protect the most important components. It is remote-controlled by radio and camera, as is the mounted machine gun.

Ground drones of the Ukrainian armed forces Ukraine has been using ground drones for some time now: Initially they were used to save lives, ... Image: Facebook/@Михайло Федоров ... by transporting injured people without endangering the rescuers. Image: Facebook/@Михайло Федоров Of course, ground drones are also particularly suitable for laying mines in contested areas... Image: Facebook/@Михайло Федоров ... and for clearing them. Image: Facebook/@Михайло Федоров The ground drones can also be equipped with light... Image: Facebook/@Михайло Федоров ... or heavier machine guns... Image: Facebook/@Михайло Федоров ... or other weapons. Image: Facebook/@Михайло Федоров A significant increase in such systems on the battlefield is expected in 2024. Image: Facebook/@Михайло Федоров Here are two more pictures of the Lyut 2.0 ground drone, which... Image: t.me/ua_regteam/152 ... is equipped with a machine gun. Image: t.me/ua_regteam/152 Ground drones of the Ukrainian armed forces Ukraine has been using ground drones for some time now: Initially they were used to save lives, ... Image: Facebook/@Михайло Федоров ... by transporting injured people without endangering the rescuers. Image: Facebook/@Михайло Федоров Of course, ground drones are also particularly suitable for laying mines in contested areas... Image: Facebook/@Михайло Федоров ... and for clearing them. Image: Facebook/@Михайло Федоров The ground drones can also be equipped with light... Image: Facebook/@Михайло Федоров ... or heavier machine guns... Image: Facebook/@Михайло Федоров ... or other weapons. Image: Facebook/@Михайло Федоров A significant increase in such systems on the battlefield is expected in 2024. Image: Facebook/@Михайло Федоров Here are two more pictures of the Lyut 2.0 ground drone, which... Image: t.me/ua_regteam/152 ... is equipped with a machine gun. Image: t.me/ua_regteam/152

"Forbes" notes that Kiev has been working on various models of ground drones for 30 months now. Russia also has such weapons, but the Lyut stands out because it "won its first major battle and survived".

Even reaching the battlefield can be a challenge for a ground drone due to uneven terrain, the report continues. The Lyut 2.0 therefore has large tires and a low centre of gravity, while the chassis also has sufficient ground clearance.

Effective and good for morale

According to Forbes, the battle took place in the Russian village of Volfino, which lies just over the border in Kursk Oblast. The attack probably took place on September 18 or 19.

Kiev is also using robot dogs to spy on enemy trenches. The BAD.2 is deployed on the Ukrainian side.

"The robot dogs carry out advanced reconnaissance missions, reducing the risk to human soldiers," the British manufacturer tells Bild."This not only increases military effectiveness, but also boosts the morale of the troops."

"This is one of the game changers"

China presented a similar model during a maneuver with Cambodia in May, but it is also equipped with an assault rifle and can also be used in urban combat. Israel is deploying an unarmed robot dog in Gaza: The Vision 60 is being built in the USA and costs 165,000 dollars each.

Kiev's military intelligence service expects ground drones to become established this year. "I think the number of these robotic systems will rise sharply - in double-digit percentage terms. People don't like going into battle: if you can send one or ten drones or one soldier, you will always decide to send ten drones," says Kyrylo Budanov.

Various Ukrainian-made ground drones. Facebook

Kiev's Minister of Strategic Industry has declared 2024 the "Year of Land Systems": "We will see more [ground drones] on the battlefield," said Oleksandr Kamyshin. "This is one of the game changers we expect in the next twelve months."