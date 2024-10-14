The state was to disappear from the map within two years: Hamas had planned its attacks on Israel on a larger scale than previously known. This is confirmed by minutes of secret preparatory meetings held by the terrorists.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hamas originally wanted to attack Israel a year earlier and involve both Iran and Hezbollah in its attack plans at an early stage.

Among other things, high-rise buildings in Tel Aviv were to be blown up and freight trains loaded with fuel were to explode in Israeli cities.

This is documented by minutes of planning meetings and letters from the terrorist militia.

It should have been even bloodier: Apparently, the terrorist organization Hamas wanted its attacks on 7 October 2023 to be much larger than previously known. This is confirmed by minutes of secret planning meetings of the Hamas leadership and letters quoted by the "New York Times" and the "Washington Post".

The confidential documents were seized by the Israeli army in a bunker in the Gaza Strip. According to the New York Times, the protocols in its possession have been verified and confirm much of what was already considered certain. But they also contain some new details.

The documents prove that, contrary to all claims, Iran was aware of Hamas' attack plans at an early stage. Hamas deputy chief Khalil al-Hayya discussed the plans with a commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards in the summer of 2023.

Hamas planned attacks like 9/11

According to the Washington Post, Hamas had originally planned the terrorist attacks for 2022 - and they were to be even bloodier. Among other things, Hamas had developed plans reminiscent of 9/11. Among other things, high-rise buildings in Tel Aviv were to be blown up and freight trains loaded with fuel were to explode in Israeli cities. Hamas also wanted to carry out attacks on Israeli ports using speedboats.

However, Hamas lacked the means and the terrorist organization was not entirely sure of the support of Iran and Hezbollah. According to the Washington Post, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is said to have sent letters to senior Iranian politicians as early as 2021 asking for 500 million US dollars in financial aid. However, the letters could not be "definitively" verified by the newspaper.

Among other things, the money was to be used to equip 12,000 additional fighters: "We are convinced that within two years - God willing - we and you will wipe out this monstrous entity (Israel)."

Israel underestimated Hamas

Hamas had not received any concrete promises from Iran or Hezbollah - nevertheless, the decision was made to implement the terror plan in October 2023. According to the protocols, Hamas considered the overall environment to be favorable: they hoped that Benjamin Netanyahu's new right-wing coalition would give them broader support in the Gaza Strip. In addition, Israel was seen as weakened by internal political tensions.

Hamas had prepared for Israel to be surprised by the attacks. In the two years prior to the attack, its fighters avoided major escalations in order to lull Israel into a sense of security. The calculation worked: The Israeli secret services knew that Hamas had a "grand plan" - but the security apparatus simply did not trust the organization to implement it.