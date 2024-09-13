A painting by Harald Naegeli has been badly damaged by cleaners. dpa

During a cleaning operation, a painting by Harald Naegeli, also known as the "Sprayer of Zurich", was almost completely removed. For health reasons, he is unable to restore it on his own.

Lea Oetiker

A work of art by Harald Naegeli was removed from the west portal of the Museum Church of St. Cecilia during a cleaning operation in Cologne. The 84-year-old is also known as the "Sprayer of Zurich".

According to a statement from the city of Cologne, the city's waste management services were asked to remove unwanted graffiti, but also took the opportunity to remove most of a spray-painted bone man.

In a statement, the city of Cologne described the incident as a "tragic oversight". "Fortunately, the head and hands of the figure are still intact," it says.

Harald Naegeli was unable to restore the figure himself for health reasons. However, he has given his consent for the museum and monument preservation authorities to undertake the restoration.