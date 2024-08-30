The interview with Harris lasts around an hour. Keystone

For the first time, Kamala Harris talks about her presidential candidacy in a major interview. She surprises again and again - and gives Trump the cold shoulder.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Kamala Harris speaks out for the first time since her nomination as US presidential candidate in a major interview.

Together with her running mate Tim Walz, she answers CNN's questions.

blue News summarizes the most important points for you. Show more

For the first time since her nomination as US presidential candidate, Kamala Harris gave an interview on Friday night Swiss time. Together with her running mate Tim Walz, she answered CNN's questions.

Harris surprised us with a few points. blue News summarizes the most important ones for you.

Pancakes, bacon, Biden

Even Kamala Harris didn't know that Joe Biden was withdrawing until a few hours before the official announcement. Biden's call came after a breakfast with her sister and grandniece, Harris says in the CNN interview. She had eaten pancakes with bacon.

"Joe called me and said he was going to retire," Harris recalls. When asked if he promised her support from the beginning, Harris says, "Yes, he did. He said he was going to withdraw and support me."

New stance on immigration

Five years ago, Kamala Harris took a decidedly clear stance on an issue. When she entered the presidential race for the first time in 2019, she clearly stated several times that she did not want immigrants to be criminalized.

US-Wahlen 2024 | Aktuelle Umfragewerte

This attitude has changed. She is prepared to tighten the laws if necessary, Harris emphasized. "I have spent two terms as Attorney General of California prosecuting transnational criminal organizations and violations of U.S. laws related to the illegal importation of guns, drugs and people across our border. My values have not changed."

According to CNN political expert Van Jones, her unusually sharp tones are likely to have a clear goal: "She could be trying to win over Republican voters who are more moderate and don't think much of Trump."

Harris rebuffs Trump

Harris also addressed Donald Trump. He recently said that Harris had allegedly only recently started to identify as a black American woman for political reasons.

To this, Harris had a clear answer: "It's always the same old, stale shtick. Next question." In response to the moderator's astonished question as to whether that was it, she said clearly, "Yes, that's it." There is no clearer way to give Trump the cold shoulder.

Republicans in Harris cabinet

When asked whether Harris would also nominate Republicans for her cabinet, the Democratic candidate had a clear answer. "Absolutely, I would."

Harris is thus breaking an actual taboo that has been put to the test time and again in recent years. Barack Obama, for example, nominated several Republicans to high-ranking positions. Republican Ray LaHood, for example, made Obama Secretary of Transportation, Chuck Hagel became Secretary of Defense.

The TV interview with the broadcaster was a test for Harris. Jacquelyn Martin/AP

"I think it's important to have people at the table who have different views and different experiences on some of the most important decisions," Harris said. "And I think it would be beneficial to the American public to have a member of my cabinet who is a Republican."

Harris would not get into names, however. "We've got 68 days left in the campaign, so I don't want to get ahead of myself. But yes, my cabinet would include Republicans." Here too, Harris is sending a clear signal in the direction of the more moderate Republican wing.

No misstep

The interview between Walz and Harris lasts around an hour. Harris does not address the really sensitive topics. The war in Ukraine, for example, is not mentioned - probably deliberately. There is currently a heated debate in the USA as to whether and how support for the war-torn country should be continued.

Harris also did not comment on the abortion debate in the interview. This debate is currently taking place almost daily in the USA and is heating things up. Arizona, for example, is reactivating a rigorous abortion law dating back to 1864, while a federal court in Texas issued a temporary injunction last year suspending the approval of the abortion drug mifepristone. The Supreme Court has since declared the ban null and void.

Harris' strategy here is clear: no false statements that could provide a target or deter potential new voters. The coming weeks will show whether her strategy works. The first major TV duel against Donald Trump is scheduled in around a month's time.