It was a trial by fire for Harris: how will she fare in her first interview as a presidential candidate? After the CNN interview, the Democrat should be able to take a deep breath.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you US Vice President Kamala Harris has given her first interview as the Democratic presidential candidate.

In the interview with CNN on Thursday (local time), Harris defended her policy changes.

She defended the successes of President Joe Biden's administration and called for a fresh political start.

Harris described Trump's statements about her identity as a black American as "the same old, stale shtick". Show more

Kamala Harris sits at a humdrum table in the coastal city of Savannah in the south of the USA - but despite the lackluster backdrop, all eyes are on her. In her first TV interview since being nominated, the Democratic US presidential candidate defended the successes of President Joe Biden's administration and called for a fresh political start. "What I think the American people deserve is a new way forward and a departure from the last decade," she said.

There were no major slip-ups in the interview with US broadcaster CNN, which lasted around half an hour. However, the 59-year-old also missed a few opportunities to score points. Her political opponent in the presidential election on November 5, Donald Trump, responded after the interview on his mouthpiece Truth Social with one word in capital letters: "Boring."

A missed opportunity

The joint interview with her running mate Tim Walz was a test for the Democrat. It was recorded during a campaign tour in the state of Georgia and aired a few hours later. Right from the first question, she did not take the opportunity for a strong start. Journalist Dana Bash asked Harris what her plans were for her first day in office. Harris remained vague and said that she wanted to strengthen the middle class.

If she wins the election, Harris wants to appoint a Republican to her cabinet, she continued in the interview. She said that it was important to her to create consensus.

Having a Republican at her side as a high-ranking advisor "would be for the good of the American people", she said. When asked about possible candidates, she paused briefly. She would not put the cart before the horse, she said, with more than two months to go until the election date in November.

At the Democratic convention, Harris had recently said that she wanted to be a president for all Americans. In an interview, she now said that she thought it was important to find a common position "with which we can actually solve problems".

US Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris at the Democratic Party Convention in Chicago. (August 22, 2024) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Erin Hoole

In the interview, Harris also had to explain why she had made a U-turn in some areas - for example on the issue of fracking. Harris had once spoken out against natural gas extraction through fracking, but now she says: "I will not ban fracking." This is one of the issues for which she is repeatedly attacked by Trump - as is the issue of migration. Here, too, Harris had to defend herself in the interview for her performance as US Vice President in this area.

Harris: "Next question, please."

Harris described Trump's statements about her identity as a black American as "the same old, stale shtick". - "Next question, please." Harris is the first woman, the first black woman and the first American with Asian roots to take the oath as US Vice President. Harris hardly ever makes an issue of her origin and gender during the election campaign - which is also reflected in her brief answer in the interview. Trump repeatedly attacks the Democrat in a sexist and racist manner.

The stakes are high for Harris. Although she has given TV interviews in her role as US Vice President, many people do not necessarily remember them fondly. She was able to score points again with an interview after Biden's disastrous TV debate against Trump in June. She not only appeared confident, but also loyally backed her boss. She has now defended him again and made it clear that she has no regrets about defending him back then.

Pancakes, bacon and a historic retreat

However, more than a month has passed since Biden dropped out of the race for the White House - during this time, Harris relied on choreographed appearances and skillfully dodged critical questions from the press. Criticism of this behavior came not only from 78-year-old Trump and his supporters. The CNN interview was therefore also an opportunity for Harris to sell her own message - and not just explain the policies of her boss Biden.

Harris remained vague in many areas and came across as pale in places - but gave an entertaining insight into the day she found out about Biden's withdrawal from the race, for example. "My family was over, including my little nieces, and we had pancakes," said Harris. Her nieces had asked her, "Auntie, can I have more bacon?" When she wanted to do a jigsaw puzzle with her family, the phone suddenly rang and Biden informed her of his plans.

Illegal border crossings must have consequences

Harris insisted on consequences for illegal border crossings. "We have laws that must be followed and enforced," Harris said in response to a question on the important election campaign topic of migration. If these laws are not followed, there must be consequences.

"And let me be clear: In this race, I am the only person who has prosecuted transnational criminal organizations that traffic in guns, drugs and people," she added, referring to her past as attorney general in the state of California.

As US Vice President, Harris was responsible for migration, among other things. Trump repeatedly attacks the Democrat on this issue and accuses her of failing.

Harris plays it safe with broadcaster

With CNN, which is considered liberal, the campaigner opted for a broadcaster that is more sympathetic to the Democrats. Harris was interviewed by Bash, who had already moderated the TV duel between Biden and Trump in June together with Jake Tapper and is a seasoned political journalist. Trump frequently gives interviews - but primarily to broadcasters such as Fox News, who are staunchly behind him. He has made a habit of not really answering the questions put to him.

As expected, Harris' running mate Tim Walz played a rather subordinate role in the interview. The governor of the state of Minnesota, when asked about a misstatement about his military career, said that his grammar was not always "correct". The 60-year-old Walz has significantly better approval ratings than Trump's running mate J.D. Vance. However, running mates are not usually the deciding factor in US presidential elections.

Close race

The election comes down to a neck-and-neck race between Harris and Trump. Although the polls for the Democrats have improved following Biden's withdrawal from the contest, their lead in the national polls is within the margin of error and is therefore only of limited significance. Due to the special electoral system, the so-called swing states, in which, according to tradition, it is not clear from the outset whether the Democrats or Republicans will win, are decisive in the presidential election anyway. Here, Trump and Harris are almost tied in some polls.

dpa