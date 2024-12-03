  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Ticker on the civil war in Syria Heavy fighting near Hama - Assad's army goes on the counter-offensive

Philipp Dahm

3.12.2024

On November 27, several rebel groups in Syria went on the offensive, threatening the rule of Bashar al-Assad. The developments in the civil war, which has been raging since 2011, can be read here in the ticker.

03.12.2024, 11:50

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Rebels have reached the important city of Hama.
  • Government troops go on the counter-offensive.
  • There is heavy fighting near Hama, but also in eastern Syria.
Show more
  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed
  • 11.50 am

    Current situation map

    The pink and orange areas are held by government troops.
    The pink and orange areas are held by government troops.
    Comons/Ecrusized & Rr016
  • Tuesday, December 3, 11:30 a.m.

    Assad's counter-offensive: heavy fighting near Hama

    According to their own account, Syrian government troops have repelled attempts by Islamist rebels to advance into areas north of the city of Hama. An army commander of the government troops told dpa that the troops had begun a major counter-offensive on the evening of December 2 in order to regain the areas lost in recent days.

    The army had recaptured the town of Khanasir around 80 kilometers south-east of Aleppo - less than 48 hours after the insurgents had taken it on 1 December.

    The London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which follows the war in the country with a network of informants, reported heavy fighting between government troops and rebels north of Hama.

    Russian warplanes and militias loyal to Iran were supporting the army, said the head of the Observatory, Rami Abdel-Rahman. Fighter planes and helicopters had flown more than 45 airstrikes and dropped barrel bombs. The government troops were able to fend off rebel advances.

    In the middle of last week, an alliance of insurgents led by the Islamist group Haiat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) began an offensive in north-western Syria and took control of Aleppo, the country's second-largest city, at the weekend. Hama is located a good 130 kilometers south of Aleppo.

    According to Abdel-Rahman, the government troops and their allies are moving towards the town of Safira, which lies 25 kilometers outside of Aleppo and is considered the entrance to the city.

    According to Abdel-Rahman, the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which are led by Kurdish militias, are meanwhile also trying to gain areas under government control in the north-east. In Dair as-Saur, government troops and their allies fought battles with SDF-affiliated militias. Fighter jets of the US coalition had attacked positions of militias loyal to Iran in Dair as-Saur, reported Abdel-Rahman.

  • 7 p.m.

    Fighting reaches Hama

    Fighting between Islamist rebels and Syria's armed forces reaches the city of Hama. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that six civilians were killed in rocket fire from the insurgents on the western district of Baath for the first time since the outbreak of the latest escalation.

    In the middle of last week, an alliance of insurgents led by the Islamist group Haiat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) began an offensive in north-western Syria and took control of Aleppo, the country's second largest city, at the weekend. Hama is located a good 130 kilometers south of Aleppo.

    Meanwhile, Syria's armed forces are mobilizing their troops. They have taken up positions in the rural areas of Aleppo, Hama and Idlib, the General Staff reported. Syria's ruler Bashar al-Assad has announced a counter-offensive.

    In the northern outskirts of the city of Hama, government troops fought battles against the insurgents, according to a statement from the Syrian army. Together with Russia's air force, positions were bombed.

  • Monday, December 2, 6 p.m.

    Allegedly 500 dead so far

    According to activists, more than 500 people have been killed in the course of the new fighting in Syria between Islamist rebels and government troops. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which is always well informed with a broad network of informants, 92 civilians were among the casualties.

    A few days ago, an alliance of insurgents led by the Islamist group Haiat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) launched a lightning offensive in north-western Syria. Syria's ruler Bashar al-Assad announced a counter-offensive.

    According to the Observatory, at least 217 fighters from the rebel group HTS and 51 fighters from the so-called "Free Syrian Army", which is supported by Turkey, were killed among the insurgents. There were 154 fatalities on the side of the Syrian soldiers and pro-government troops.

    Air strikes on residential areas in the rebel stronghold of Idlib, capital of the governorate of the same name, have triggered a mass exodus. Residents reported catastrophic humanitarian consequences: The water supply collapsed, and at times the electricity also failed.

    • Show more

Background information on the topic

Exhausted superpower. Turmoil in Syria and Georgia makes Putin look old

Exhausted superpowerTurmoil in Syria and Georgia makes Putin look old

Power struggle in Syria. This is why Assad is history when Hama and Homs fall

Power struggle in SyriaThis is why Assad is history when Hama and Homs fall