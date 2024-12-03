Tuesday, December 3, 11:30 a.m.

According to their own account, Syrian government troops have repelled attempts by Islamist rebels to advance into areas north of the city of Hama. An army commander of the government troops told dpa that the troops had begun a major counter-offensive on the evening of December 2 in order to regain the areas lost in recent days.

The army had recaptured the town of Khanasir around 80 kilometers south-east of Aleppo - less than 48 hours after the insurgents had taken it on 1 December.

The London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which follows the war in the country with a network of informants, reported heavy fighting between government troops and rebels north of Hama.

Russian warplanes and militias loyal to Iran were supporting the army, said the head of the Observatory, Rami Abdel-Rahman. Fighter planes and helicopters had flown more than 45 airstrikes and dropped barrel bombs. The government troops were able to fend off rebel advances.

In the middle of last week, an alliance of insurgents led by the Islamist group Haiat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) began an offensive in north-western Syria and took control of Aleppo, the country's second-largest city, at the weekend. Hama is located a good 130 kilometers south of Aleppo.

According to Abdel-Rahman, the government troops and their allies are moving towards the town of Safira, which lies 25 kilometers outside of Aleppo and is considered the entrance to the city.

🇸🇾 US jets attack Syrian army and allied militias.



All regional and global powers pull in their forces is to Syria and fight it out?



Is this going to be the big Middle East war? pic.twitter.com/d7aQeL7ENS — Abebe Samson (@AbebeSamson1) December 3, 2024

According to Abdel-Rahman, the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which are led by Kurdish militias, are meanwhile also trying to gain areas under government control in the north-east. In Dair as-Saur, government troops and their allies fought battles with SDF-affiliated militias. Fighter jets of the US coalition had attacked positions of militias loyal to Iran in Dair as-Saur, reported Abdel-Rahman.