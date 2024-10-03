Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing more lawsuits. (archive picture) Mark Von Holden/Invision via AP/dpa

More and more explosive details are coming to light in the abuse scandal surrounding US rapper Diddy. Celebrity guests knew the sign to leave parties on time.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you New details about Diddy's parties show that celebrities often left the parties after seeing a secret sign.

The parties lasted into the early hours of the morning, with sex workers involved and extreme debauchery reported.

Over 120 alleged victims, including 25 minors, have filed civil lawsuits against Diddy. Show more

New details about the abuse scandal surrounding US rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs have come to light. According to a report, celebrity guests waited for a secret "sign" to leave his infamous parties on time. A source told US Weekly on Wednesday, "What happened before two in the morning was nothing compared to what happened at five in the morning."

An insider, who said he attended one of these nights himself, explained, "Anything was possible at these parties. They were notorious for their wildness." The celebrities would have known exactly when it was time to leave.

Another source, who claims to have organized guests for Diddy's infamous "white parties" between 2006 and 2011, said the stars left the festivities before things escalated between two and three in the morning. "The young women started taking their clothes off," the person continued. "That was the signal for many to leave."

Parties often lasted until the early hours of the morning

From this point on, the parties took a drastic turn, in which drug use played a central role. Another source said: "Sex workers did whatever was asked of them." The excessive partying is said to have often lasted until the early hours of the morning, sometimes until seven o'clock.

In the meantime, the situation is becoming increasingly complicated for the rapper. In addition to the already known allegations, 120 alleged victims, including 25 minors, have now come forward to take civil action against Combs.

According to the celebrity gossip portal "TMZ", the investigating authorities have recorded a significant increase in new allegations since Combs' arrest. Numerous other alleged victims and witnesses are said to have contacted the authorities since then.

"The entertainment industry's biggest secret, which wasn't really a secret, has finally been exposed," said lawyer Tony Buzbee. "The wall of silence has been broken and the victims are coming forward."