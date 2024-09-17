  1. Residential Customers
Frightened by dog Horses and donkeys fall into ravine - 18 dead animals

17.9.2024

The animals fell into a ravine.
Vigili del fuoco

A herd of horses and donkeys that were frightened by a dog fell into a ravine in Italy. 18 animals lost their lives.

17.09.2024, 15:31

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A herd of horses and donkeys, frightened by a dog, plunged into a ravine in Val Visdende in Santo Stefano di Cadore.
  • Eighteen animals lost their lives.
  • A further 18 were rescued by the fire department.
A total of 18 donkeys and horses died in the northern Italian municipality of Santo Stefano di Cadore. The animals were frightened by a dog and fell into a ravine.

18 other animals were rescued by the fire department using a helicopter and brought to safety. The rescue operation lasted until sunset. Some horses and donkeys were injured in the fall.

The dead animals will be recovered on Tuesday.

