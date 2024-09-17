A herd of horses and donkeys that were frightened by a dog fell into a ravine in Italy. 18 animals lost their lives.
- A herd of horses and donkeys, frightened by a dog, plunged into a ravine in Val Visdende in Santo Stefano di Cadore.
- Eighteen animals lost their lives.
- A further 18 were rescued by the fire department.
A total of 18 donkeys and horses died in the northern Italian municipality of Santo Stefano di Cadore. The animals were frightened by a dog and fell into a ravine.
18 other animals were rescued by the fire department using a helicopter and brought to safety. The rescue operation lasted until sunset. Some horses and donkeys were injured in the fall.
The dead animals will be recovered on Tuesday.
SDA
SDA