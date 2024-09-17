The animals fell into a ravine. Vigili del fuoco

A herd of horses and donkeys that were frightened by a dog fell into a ravine in Italy. 18 animals lost their lives.

A total of 18 donkeys and horses died in the northern Italian municipality of Santo Stefano di Cadore. The animals were frightened by a dog and fell into a ravine.

18 other animals were rescued by the fire department using a helicopter and brought to safety. The rescue operation lasted until sunset. Some horses and donkeys were injured in the fall.

The dead animals will be recovered on Tuesday.

