Wind turbines, electric vehicles, battery storage: critical raw materials are needed everywhere and demand is growing rapidly. How can fair access for all be guaranteed?

No time? blue News summarizes for you The UN estimates that the demand for critical raw materials is likely to triple by 2030.

The United Nations now wants to prevent a race for rare earths such as lithium, copper, nickel and cobalt.

These are minerals that are needed for clean energy, such as wind turbines, solar cells or battery storage. Show more

The United Nations wants to prevent a race for critical raw materials that are needed for the energy transition. A team of experts convened by UN Secretary-General António Guterres estimates that demand is likely to almost triple by 2030. It proposes how sustainable and environmentally friendly extraction of these raw materials and fair access for all countries can be ensured.

The minerals in question are needed for clean energy, be it in wind turbines, solar cells, electric vehicles or battery storage systems. These include rare earths, lithium, copper, nickel and cobalt.

Fairness and human rights

The team of experts shows how fairness, transparency, sustainability and human rights can be ensured during extraction and along the entire value chain - including refining, transportation and recycling.

At the COP28 world climate conference in 2023, countries agreed to triple capacity through renewable energies by 2030 and to double energy efficiency - in other words, to reduce energy requirements.

This should reduce the use of climate-damaging fossil fuels. The aim is to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels in order to minimize the consequences of climate change.

Opportunity for poorer countries

Many critical raw materials are found in poorer countries. According to the team of experts, the energy transition should be an opportunity for them to further process their natural resources, thereby creating jobs and boosting their economies, instead of just exporting the materials as raw materials.

Among other things, it recommends a body within the United Nations to coordinate the dialog between all interest groups. Global standards should also be developed in order to be able to trace the origin and processing of the minerals. A fund should provide money for the professional dismantling of abandoned mines. Small entrepreneurs are to be empowered to work in the sector.

