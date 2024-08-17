The Ukrainian attack on the Russian region of Kursk took both the Russians and Ukraine's allies by surprise. What is Zelenskyi trying to achieve? And what role does the Kursk nuclear power plant play?

Christian Thumshirn

Ukraine launched its offensive in Kursk on August 7, 2024.

Since then, the Ukrainian army says it has taken control of at least 74 settlements.

But what is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi aiming to achieve with this surprise operation? Show more

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian troops are continuing to advance on Russian territory. "Ukraine has 74 settlements under its control," Selensky announced on his Telegram channel.

However, the reasons for the surprising attack on Russian territory are still unclear. According to Zelenskyi, on the one hand they are counting on many Russian prisoners, who could later be exchanged for Ukrainian soldiers, and on the other hand they are hoping for a better negotiating position in peace talks with Kursk as a bargaining chip.

The Kursk nuclear power plant as a strategic target?

At the same time, however, the Ukrainians have not really given any indication of what the strategic or even tactical target of the attack might be.

Watch the video to find out why the capture of Zelenskyi might still be useful.