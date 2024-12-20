7.20 p.m.

One day after the death drive at the Magdeburg Christmas market, several hundred people have gathered for a memorial service in Magdeburg Cathedral. The memorial service was primarily intended for relatives of the victims, rescue workers and other invited guests. Numerous other people were waiting outside the cathedral. A large video screen was set up for them, on which the service was to be broadcast.

In front of the side portal of the cathedral, people placed dozens of lit candles and laid flowers. Because the entrance had been cordoned off with bars before the start of the service, police officers carried the candles to the portal.

However, the commemoration in Magdeburg city center on Saturday evening was also interspersed with right-wing slogans. Several hundred participants gathered in a central square in the state capital of Saxony-Anhalt. Among other things, a banner with the word "Remigration" and so-called homeland flags could be seen there. Shouts of "We are the people" could be heard.