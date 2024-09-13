Joe Biden amazes not only a Trump supporter at a fire station in Pennsylvania, but also the wider public: the 82-year-old takes himself to task.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you On the 9/11 anniversary, Joe Biden visited a fire station near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. In the audience was a MAGA supporter wearing a Trump cap.

Biden organized an exchange for his presidential cap and autograph.

Biden not only fended off the question as to whether he remembered his name, but also easily countered the statement that he was an "old fart".

In the end, Biden earned laughs and applause for his humor - even from the MAGA man. Show more

It's a very melancholy occasion at which Joe Biden appears surprisingly light-footed.

After all, the still-president is taking part in a commemoration of the September 11 attacks on Wednesday - and visiting a fire station near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. There, the passengers had ensured that the hijackers of United Flight 93 did not fly the plane into a building, but into a field.

Previously, Joe Biden had attended a solemn 9/11 ceremony in New York with his running mate Kamala Harris as well as Donald Trump and James David Vance: Just hours after the TV duel, Harris and Trump shook hands again after meeting in person for the first time ever at the debate.

"Huh, remember your name?"

The appointment in Pennsylvania is much more relaxed than the one in New York: Joe Biden has donned a baseball cap from the local fire department. There are mainly children in the room, but also an older bearded man with skull and crossbones pants and a Trump cap on his head. The president doesn't want to let that stand.

Serious expressions on September 11 in New York. From left: Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Donald Trump and J.D. Vance. Keystone

"Fellow Trump, I give you my presidential cap with the presidential seal on it," Biden gets offensive. "Will you sign it?" the MAGA man asks. "Oh, sure I'll sign it," Biden says. "Huh, do you remember your name?" teases his counterpart.

Relaxed atmosphere in Pennsylvania: Biden offers his cap as a bargaining chip.

The President immediately counters: "I don't remember my name. I'm slow." His opponent doubles down. "You're an old fart." Biden: "Yeah, man, I know. I'm an old guy." His opponent now has to laugh. Biden follows up: "I knew you knew about that." "What?" "About getting older." "Oh yeah, I know."

"Yeah, yeah, now I'm proud of you, you old fart"

Biden signs the cap and hands it over. "I need this cap," he demands in return. "Do you want my autograph?" asks the man. "Hell no," says Biden, his eyes wide with laughter from those present.

"I need that hat": Biden does what Arnold Schwarzenegger once did in "Terminator 2".

"Come on," says his diving partner. "I wouldn't go that far," replies the Democrat - and puts the Trump cap on his hat. It's not just the jeering children who applaud - the Trump fan also applauds, while Biden grins broadly into the camera.

Applause for the self-irony: Biden has the laughs on his side.

"Yeah, yeah, now I'm proud of you, you old fart," says the MAGA man to the president, and the two shake hands. And comedian Biden? He goes one better. "And remember: don't eat cats and dogs."

And the maga man? Adds another one. "Hey, they're good, you have to try to cook them." Biden dryly: "I hope you like the pizza."