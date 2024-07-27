Repair work on the French rail network continues over the weekend. Bild: dpa

The arson attacks on France's rail network before the start of the Olympics may have a radical left-wing background. This is suggested by a confessional message sent to several media outlets.

According to a report in the newspaper "Le Parisien", the attacks on France's rail network may have a radical left-wing and Olympic-critical background. A strange letter of confession with references to the ultra-left was sent to several French and international media, reported "LeParisien" in the evening.

Disruption of the Olympic Games

The perpetrators claimed responsibility for the arson attacks and suggested that their motive was to disrupt the Olympic Games. "You call it a celebration? We see it as a celebration of nationalism, a gigantic staging of the subjugation of the population by the states," the letter reads, according to the newspaper. Investigators are now looking into whether it is a genuine letter of confession or a copycat attempt to falsely claim credit for the attacks.

However, the lead is classified as serious, as the confessional e-mail was sent via a secure domain name that is regularly used in investigations in France against violent left-wing protest movements, the newspaper wrote.

The arson attacks on critical points of the French high-speed rail network on Friday night severely disrupted rail traffic shortly before the start of the Olympic Games. The state railroad SNCF expects traffic to be running normally again from Monday.

