Ticker on the civil war in Syria Insurgents in Syria face Homs +++ Thousands flee the city from the rebels
Philipp Dahm
6.12.2024
On November 27, several rebel groups in Syria went on the offensive and are threatening the rule of Bashar al-Assad. The developments in the civil war, which has been raging since 2011, here in the ticker.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- Following its advance in Aleppo and Hama, the rebel alliance in Syria is also attacking the third-largest city of Homs.
- Thousands of people are fleeing from Homs towards the western coastal regions of Syria, a stronghold of the government, out of fear of the rapid advance of the rebels.
- According to the United Nations, a total of around 150,000 people are on the run due to the fighting between Islamist rebels and government troops in Syria.
-
-
-
3.02 pm
Syrian opposition fighters stand in front of Homs
Following the capture of the strategically important city of Hama, the insurgents in Syria have continued to advance towards Homs. On Friday, they reached the centrally located towns of Rastan and Talbisse, as the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which is close to the opposition, and Syrian media close to the state unanimously reported. According to the Observatory, the insurgents were only five kilometers away from Homs.
Pro-government broadcaster Sham FM said the rebels had not encountered any resistance when they arrived in Rastan and Talbisse. No information was initially available as to whether the Syrian army had withdrawn from the area. However, the state news agency Sana quoted an unnamed military representative on Friday as saying that the Syrian and Russian air forces had attacked insurgents in the province of Hama and killed dozens of fighters.
The insurgents are led by Sunni extremists from the group Haiat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). They have announced their intention to invade Homs and Damascus, President Bashar al-Assad's center of power.
Last weekend, the rebels captured the ancient business center of Aleppo and entered the fourth-largest city of Hama on Thursday. The Syrian army said it had withdrawn to avoid fighting in the city in order to protect civilian lives.
-
1.40 pm
Thousands flee from Syrian rebels in Homs
According to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which follows the war in the country with a network of informants, thousands of people have been fleeing Homs since Thursday evening out of fear of the rapid advance of the rebels towards the western coastal regions of Syria, a stronghold of the government.
🚨 Thousands are fleeing Homs as opposition forces led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham intensify their advance. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reports increasing tension in the region. ⚠️— TOP X News (@TOPXNews) December 6, 2024
Stay informed. #Syria #Homs #ConflictNews #HumanRights pic.twitter.com/bdtmZrKqLV
-
December 6, 10:18 a.m.
Rebel leader Dschulani: "The regime is dead"
The goal of the Syrian rebel alliance is to overthrow Syria's ruler Bashar al-Assad, according to its leader Abu Mohammed al-Julani.
Failure has always been germinating in the regime itself, has always been germinating in him, al-Julani told the US broadcaster CNN. The Iranians and Russians had tried to revive it. "But the truth remains: This regime is dead," said the rebel leader.
Al-Julani plans to establish an institution-based system of government in Syria. Not one in which a single ruler makes arbitrary decisions, he said. "We are not talking about the rule of individuals or personal whims," said the leader of the Islamist group Haiat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).
In the middle of last week, the rebels led by HTS began their offensive in north-western Syria and took control of Aleppo, the country's second largest city, at the weekend. In addition to more than 200 villages and positions, they recently captured Hama. The next target is Homs, around 40 kilometers to the south, the country's third-largest city and an important hub on the way to Damascus, the Mediterranean coast and Lebanon.
CNN, not Al Jazeera, is the first international tv to interview the HTS leader Jolani. It is important that Jolani has been sending a message of moderation and flexibility to his international audience.— Omair Anas (@omairanas) December 6, 2024
pic.twitter.com/5W7G2iaRIb
-
3.29 p.m.
Islamist rebels want to attack Homs
Following their advance in Aleppo and Hama, the rebel alliance in Syria also wants to attack the third-largest city of Homs. After several days of fighting with government troops, the rebels recently captured Hama, which lies between Aleppo in the north and Homs further south.
Fighters allied with the government are said to have already formed defensive lines around Homs and recruited young Syrians to fight in the state army.
Homs is about half an hour's drive from the border with Lebanon. According to the US Institute for the Study of War (ISW), government control of Homs is crucial to enable Iran to continue supplying the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon. Homs provides access to several border crossings into the neighboring country.
It is unclear whether the rebels have enough fighters to take Homs, which has a population of around 1.4 million. If successful, the connection between the capital Damascus and the Syrian Mediterranean ports would also be cut off.
Military circles reported fierce fighting during the battles for Hama. It is possibly the heaviest fighting the army has seen for years, they said.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the government troops were in confusion due to the rapid offensive by the rebels.
-
2.03 p.m.
Syria's military: soldiers withdraw from Hama
During the fighting in Syria, the rebel alliance has advanced into the city of Hama. According to state information, it has pushed the government troops to the outskirts of the city.
According to the Syrian Ministry of Defense, government troops have been deployed outside the city in order to "protect the lives of civilians" in Hama. The command of the Syrian armed forces announced that it would recapture the areas taken by "terrorists".
Hama is located to the south of Syria's second largest city Aleppo, which the rebels had advanced into within a few days during their offensive. For days, they have been fighting with the troops of the government of ruler Bashar al-Assad, including around Hama. The London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the rebels had entered the city from the north-eastern side after hours of fighting.
-
Thursday, December 05 -9:18 a.m.
Rebels in Syria besiege Hama from three sides
The rebel alliance in Syria is besieging the strategically important city of Hama from three sides, according to human rights activists. The Islamist group Haiat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) has cut off the roads between Hama and Rakka and between Hama and Aleppo, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. It had also captured three villages east of Hama.
The government of ruler Bashar al-Assad had previously sent troops as reinforcements to stop the rebels' advance on Hama. According to the Observatory, the government troops had succeeded in regaining full control of Sain al-Abidin mountain north of Hama. With a network of informants, it follows the war in Syria from its London base and is considered one of the most important sources on fighting and casualties in the conflict.
According to the news channel Al-Arabija, there was heavy fighting around Hama. The Syrian state agency Sana reported, citing military circles, that the situation in Hama was "normal and safe". The report also denied reports that the rebels had advanced into the city.
-
10.53 p.m.
UN: Around 150,000 people fleeing fighting in Syria
According to the United Nations, around 150,000 people are on the run because of the fighting between Islamist rebels and government troops in Syria. The Syria envoy Gonzalo Vargas Llosa wrote on Platform X that the number of people forced to flee because of the fighting in Aleppo and elsewhere was increasing rapidly and would most likely continue to rise.
In the middle of last week, an alliance of insurgents led by the Islamist group Haiat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) launched an offensive in north-western Syria and took control of Aleppo, the country's second largest city, at the weekend.
The Syrian civil war, which has been ongoing since 2011, has also triggered large refugee movements towards Europe. Many Syrians have found refuge in Lebanon - but even there, many people no longer feel safe due to the war between Hezbollah and Israel. A ceasefire has recently been in place between the two parties to the conflict.
-
9.48 pm
Rebels apparently surround major city of Hama
According to activists, the Islamist rebel alliance in Syria has surrounded the large city of Hama in western Syria.
The rebels, led by the Islamist group Haiat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), have taken control of several neighboring villages in the west, south and north in order to enter Hama from there, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Some of the villages are only three kilometers away from the city.
There had previously been reports that the insurgents were already in Hama. Syrian military circles rejected the reports.
Following the rapid advance of the Islamist rebels, the army of ruler Bashar al-Assad launched a counter-offensive last night. The rebels were initially pushed back around ten kilometers to the north of Hama, as reported by the UK-based Observatory.
The rebels began their offensive in north-western Syria in the middle of last week and took control of Aleppo, the country's second-largest city, at the weekend. The front line has now shifted around 130 kilometers south of the city of Hama.
-
Wednesday, December 4, 2024, 2:19 a.m.
Military expert: Erdogan benefits from developments in Syria
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is benefiting politically from the rebel offensive in north-western Syria, according to a military expert. Two of Turkey's important goals in the neighboring country could thus be achieved, military expert and former air force general Erdogan Karakus told the German Press Agency.
On the one hand, Ankara could hope that at least some of the more than three million Syrian refugees in Turkey would return to their home country if the insurgents were able to hold Aleppo. This could lead to an easing of domestic political tensions in Turkey. On the other hand, he assumes that pro-Turkish rebels will drive the Kurdish militia YPG out of the area west of the Euphrates, said Karakus. From Turkey's point of view, this would increase border security. Turkey sees the YPG as an offshoot of the banned Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK) and therefore as a terrorist organization.
It would be naive to believe that Ankara knew nothing about the preparations for the offensive, said Karakus. Turkey is not supporting the HTS militarily, but it is coordinating with the pro-Turkish SNA rebels. "Since the SNA is strong and organized due to the Turkish military support it has received for years, Turkey will have achieved all these successes without firing a single bullet in the field," Karakus said. However, Turkey does not want to upset Russia - a supporter of the Syrian government - either. He therefore believes that Turkey will try to prevent the HTS from advancing further south. On Monday, Turkey had called for negotiations between the Syrian government and the opposition.
-
10.33 p.m.
Swiss government calls for cessation of hostilities in Syria
Switzerland has called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in view of the escalation of violence in Syria. International humanitarian law must be respected, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs announced on Tuesday evening via Platform X.
The civilian population and humanitarian personnel must also be protected, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) continued. The FDFA also called for "safe and unhindered humanitarian access". A credible peace process is "more urgent than ever".
The civil war in Syria, which has been ongoing since 2011, has recently flared up again. In the middle of last week, an alliance of insurgents led by the Islamist group Haiat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) launched an offensive in north-western Syria and took control of Aleppo, the country's second-largest city, at the weekend.
-
19:20
Putin and Erdogan discuss the situation in Syria
Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a telephone conversation to help restore stability in the civil war-torn country of Syria, according to the Kremlin. Ankara must use its influence in the region to restore constitutional order, according to a Kremlin statement on the phone call. Putin's troops stationed in the country are seen as a protective power for Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad.
According to his communications office, Erdogan said that Turkey was working on a just and lasting solution. "President Erdogan emphasized the importance of giving more space to diplomacy in the region and stressed that the Syrian regime should participate in the political solution process," it said.
-
18:06
Activists: 27 dead in fighting around Syrian city of Hama
According to information from activists, at least 27 people have died in fighting around the strategically important Syrian city of Hama. Among the dead were 17 members of government troops, eight fighters from Islamist rebels and two civilians, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which follows the war in the country with a network of informants.
In the middle of last week, an alliance of insurgents led by the Islamist group Haiat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) launched an offensive in north-western Syria and took control of Aleppo, the country's second largest city, at the weekend. The front line has now shifted around 130 kilometers south of the city of Hama.
Fierce fighting is reportedly taking place in the area surrounding the city. The Islamist alliance has captured at least ten villages and towns. Syria's armed forces reportedly increased their troop presence and responded with dozens of airstrikes on the Islamist rebels.
-
5.16 pm
Iran open to possible troop deployment to Syria
According to its Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Iran is open to the possibility of deploying troops to Syria. "If the Syrian government asks Iran to send troops to Syria, we will consider the request," the minister told the Arabic-language TV channel Alaraby, referring to the resurgence of the civil war.
Meanwhile, Iran's Chief of General Staff Mohammed Bagheri spoke in separate phone calls with Russian Defense Minister Andrei Beloussov and his counterparts in Syria and Iraq. They discussed resolute support for the Syrian army, the Iranian news agency Irna reported.
-
17.01 hrs
Bread and other foodstuffs are becoming scarce
The new fighting in north-western Syria has dramatically worsened the humanitarian situation for countless people. Bread and other foodstuffs are becoming scarce, residents told dpa.
Bakeries remained closed and long queues formed at bread distribution points. Even in places where bread was available, residents stayed at home for fear of fighting in the area.
"No bakeries are open today," said one resident of Aleppo, where insurgents took control over the weekend. "I have been queuing since 3.00am today to get the daily bread for my family." Another resident said bread was available, "but for the past few days people have not opened their stores because of the shelling."
The Norwegian Refugee Council warned: "The latest escalation in Syria threatens to drag the country back to the darkest days of the conflict, which will soon be 14 years long." Food is scarce in Aleppo and the water supply is also affected due to damage to the water network. "The need is enormous," said the aid organization. Displaced people are arriving at refugee camps without clothing to protect them from the cold winter.
David Carden, UN Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator for Syria, spoke of the heaviest attacks since the escalation began last week. The airstrikes had hit civilians, refugee camps, hospitals and schools. On Sunday and Monday alone, at least 33 civilians were killed and 125 others injured, most of them women and children.
-
3.15 pm
WHO warns: Healthcare at risk after rebel offensive in Syria
Following the surprising rebel offensive in north-western Syria, the World Health Organization (WHO) reports on the plight of the people in Aleppo. Dozens of hospitals and surgeries have had to suspend their services, said the acting WHO representative in the capital Damascus, Christina Bethke.
Only eight hospitals were still operating at minimum capacity, she said. In Idlib, bombs had damaged the university hospital and a maternity clinic, among others, this week. Sick people could no longer be treated and only a few clinics were still able to accept the injured. More than two million people live in Aleppo, including a good 100,000 who have fled the violence in Lebanon in recent weeks.
In the middle of last week, an alliance of insurgents led by the Islamist group Haiat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) launched an offensive in north-western Syria and gained control of Aleppo and the surrounding area at the weekend. The Syrian army has since reported several recaptures.
Dozens of non-governmental organizations that provided the region with health services from Turkey or were present in Aleppo and Idlib themselves have had to suspend their services. Many ambulances urgently need to be repaired. The WHO expects that by the end of the year there will only be just under two dozen ambulances available for five million inhabitants in the north-west of the country.
Bethke said that only a fifth of the money that the WHO had estimated at the beginning of the year to support Syria had been collected in donations.
-
14:00
Syrian rebels report new successes - army recaptures village
Islamist insurgents in Syria have reported that they have captured four more towns. The insurgents' military administration said gunmen had taken control of the towns of Halfaja, Tajbat al-Imam, Maardis and Soran and killed soldiers. The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which is close to the opposition, confirmed the capture of the towns.
The pro-government media portal Dama Post reported intense fighting in and around the towns, adding that Syrian troops had fired artillery shells at insurgents in the area. State media also reported intense airstrikes by the Syrian and Russian air forces in the region.
The latest advance is part of a broad offensive by forces opposed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, led by the Sunni extremists of the group Haiat Tahrir al-Sham and insurgents supported by Turkey. Over the past few days, these forces have captured large parts of Aleppo, a city with over a million inhabitants, as well as towns and villages in the southern parts of Idlib province.
The insurgents are now about ten kilometers from Hama, the fourth largest city in the country. Both the Observatory and pro-government media reported that Syrian government troops had captured the village of Chanasser, south-east of Aleppo, days after losing it. Chanasser is located on one of the roads leading to Aleppo.
In the east, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) declared that they had captured seven villages from pro-government fighters. Syrian state media, however, reported that the attack had been repelled. The villages are located near a base where US troops are stationed, in an area close to the Iraqi border.
-
1.17 p.m.
One dead in Israeli drone attack near Damascus
At least one person has been killed in an Israeli drone attack in Syria near the airport in the capital Damascus. The German Press Agency learned this from Syrian government circles, and the Syrian Observatory based in London also confirmed the deadly attack. According to the report, at least one other person was injured. The attack took place in the village of Akraba outside Damascus.
According to counts by the Observatory, which follows the war in Syria with a network of informants, Israel has attacked Syria around 160 times this year alone. Even before the start of the Gaza war in October 2023, Israel used these attacks to try to reduce the influence of militias loyal to Iran in the country. Israel has expanded these attacks since the start of the war.
-
11.50 am
Current situation map
-
Tuesday, December 3, 11:30 a.m.
Assad's counter-offensive: heavy fighting near Hama
According to their own account, Syrian government troops have repelled attempts by Islamist rebels to advance into areas north of the city of Hama. An army commander of the government troops told dpa that the troops had begun a major counter-offensive on the evening of December 2 in order to regain the areas lost in recent days.
The army had recaptured the town of Khanasir around 80 kilometers south-east of Aleppo - less than 48 hours after the insurgents had taken it on 1 December.
🇸🇾🇷🇺 - Ongoing airstrike against HTS on recently captured city of Halfaya in north Hama#HTS#SyrianRebels#Syria#Russian#iran— Global war Report. (@GlobeWarReport) December 3, 2024
⚡️follow and support us for the latest updates:@GlobeWarReport pic.twitter.com/XYZ4xEHXXg
The London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which follows the war in the country with a network of informants, reported heavy fighting between government troops and rebels north of Hama.
Russian warplanes and militias loyal to Iran were supporting the army, said the head of the Observatory, Rami Abdel-Rahman. Fighter planes and helicopters had flown more than 45 airstrikes and dropped barrel bombs. The government troops were able to fend off rebel advances.
In the middle of last week, an alliance of insurgents led by the Islamist group Haiat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) began an offensive in north-western Syria and took control of Aleppo, the country's second largest city, at the weekend. Hama is located a good 130 kilometers south of Aleppo.
According to Abdel-Rahman, the government troops and their allies are moving towards the town of Safira, which lies 25 kilometers outside of Aleppo and is considered the entrance to the city.
🇸🇾 US jets attack Syrian army and allied militias.— Abebe Samson (@AbebeSamson1) December 3, 2024
All regional and global powers pull in their forces is to Syria and fight it out?
Is this going to be the big Middle East war? pic.twitter.com/d7aQeL7ENS
According to Abdel-Rahman, the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which are led by Kurdish militias, are meanwhile also trying to gain areas under government control in the north-east. In Dair as-Saur, government troops and their allies fought battles with SDF-affiliated militias. Fighter jets of the US coalition had attacked positions of militias loyal to Iran in Dair as-Saur, reported Abdel-Rahman.
-
7 p.m.
Fighting reaches Hama
Fighting between Islamist rebels and Syria's armed forces reaches the city of Hama. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that six civilians were killed in rocket fire from the insurgents on the western district of Baath for the first time since the outbreak of the latest escalation.
In the middle of last week, an alliance of insurgents led by the Islamist group Haiat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) began an offensive in north-western Syria and took control of Aleppo, the country's second largest city, at the weekend. Hama is located a good 130 kilometers south of Aleppo.
Meanwhile, Syria's armed forces are mobilizing their troops. They have taken up positions in the rural areas of Aleppo, Hama and Idlib, the General Staff reported. Syria's ruler Bashar al-Assad has announced a counter-offensive.
In the northern outskirts of the city of Hama, government troops fought battles against the insurgents, according to a statement from the Syrian army. Together with Russia's air force, positions were bombed.
-
Monday, December 2, 6 p.m.
Allegedly 500 dead so far
According to activists, more than 500 people have been killed in the course of the new fighting in Syria between Islamist rebels and government troops. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which is always well informed with a broad network of informants, 92 civilians were among the casualties.
A few days ago, an alliance of insurgents led by the Islamist group Haiat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) launched a lightning offensive in north-western Syria. Syria's ruler Bashar al-Assad announced a counter-offensive.
According to the Observatory, at least 217 fighters from the rebel group HTS and 51 fighters from the so-called "Free Syrian Army", which is supported by Turkey, were killed among the insurgents. There were 154 fatalities on the side of the Syrian soldiers and pro-government troops.
Air strikes on residential areas in the rebel stronghold of Idlib, capital of the governorate of the same name, have triggered a mass exodus. Residents reported catastrophic humanitarian consequences: The water supply collapsed, and at times the electricity also failed.