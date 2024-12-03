3.02 pm

Following the capture of the strategically important city of Hama, the insurgents in Syria have continued to advance towards Homs. On Friday, they reached the centrally located towns of Rastan and Talbisse, as the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which is close to the opposition, and Syrian media close to the state unanimously reported. According to the Observatory, the insurgents were only five kilometers away from Homs.

Syrian opposition fighters stand on a confiscated armored military vehicle in the outskirts of Hama, Syria, December 3, 2024. Ghaith Alsayed/AP

Pro-government broadcaster Sham FM said the rebels had not encountered any resistance when they arrived in Rastan and Talbisse. No information was initially available as to whether the Syrian army had withdrawn from the area. However, the state news agency Sana quoted an unnamed military representative on Friday as saying that the Syrian and Russian air forces had attacked insurgents in the province of Hama and killed dozens of fighters.

The insurgents are led by Sunni extremists from the group Haiat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). They have announced their intention to invade Homs and Damascus, President Bashar al-Assad's center of power.

Last weekend, the rebels captured the ancient business center of Aleppo and entered the fourth-largest city of Hama on Thursday. The Syrian army said it had withdrawn to avoid fighting in the city in order to protect civilian lives.