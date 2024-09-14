According to its own statements, Iran has launched a satellite into space. On behalf of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), a carrier rocket launched the 60-kilogram "Chamran-1" research satellite into orbit at an altitude of 550 kilometers.
The state broadcaster IRIB reported that "Chamran-1" was only pursuing scientific objectives. No further details were given.
The Islamic Republic has already launched several satellites into space to collect data on weather, natural disasters and agriculture. Tehran claims that its satellite program does not pursue any military objectives. However, as the program is directed and executed by the IRGC, there are international doubts about this claim.
The Revolutionary Guards are de facto the country's second armed force and are considered to be far more influential and powerful than the traditional army. In addition to various military tasks at home and abroad, the IRGC also controls the Iranian space program.