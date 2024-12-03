3.29 pm

Following their advance in Aleppo and Hama, the rebel alliance in Syria also wants to attack the third-largest city of Homs. After several days of fighting with government troops, the rebels recently captured Hama, which lies between Aleppo in the north and Homs further south.

Fighters allied with the government are said to have already formed defensive lines around Homs and recruited young Syrians to fight in the state army.

Homs is about half an hour's drive from the border with Lebanon. According to the US Institute for the Study of War (ISW), government control of Homs is crucial to enable Iran to continue supplying the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon. Homs provides access to several border crossings into the neighboring country.

It is unclear whether the rebels have enough fighters to take Homs, which has a population of around 1.4 million. If successful, the connection between the capital Damascus and the Syrian Mediterranean ports would also be cut off.

Military circles reported fierce fighting during the battles for Hama. It is possibly the heaviest fighting the army has seen for years, they said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the government troops were in a state of confusion due to the rapid offensive by the rebels.