Italian police discovered an 84-year-old woman dead in her villa. (Archive image). Bild: dpa

A 49-year-old Italian woman leaves her helpless mother alone in her house and goes on vacation with her children. The 84-year-old was found dead by the police.

Carsten Dörges

No time? blue News summarizes for you A helpless 84-year-old Italian woman has been found dead in her villa by police.

The elderly woman was actually being cared for by her daughter, who was on vacation with her children at the time the body was found.

The daughter is now in custody for premeditated murder. Show more

The death of an 84-year-old woman is making headlines in Italy. Antonella M. is said to have left her mother Margherita B., who was in need of help, alone during a trip.

According to the police, the elderly woman was left without food, water or a telephone. She was then found dead in the family villa in Montelibretti, as"RAI" writes.

Body lying on the floor

Officers found the body lying on the floor wrapped in a sheet. Meanwhile, Antonella M. was on vacation in Abruzzo with her two underage children, aged 15 and seven.

The daughter was initially placed under house arrest, but then the authorities discovered that the woman was trying to escape. She probably wanted to buy tickets abroad and cover her tracks. Antonella M. is now in custody for premeditated murder and the authorities are waiting for the autopsy results of Margherita's body.