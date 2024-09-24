Video mishaps with the Republicans: Donald Trump's team shows pictures from Georgia instead of Georgia in a Facebook campaign - and JD Vance makes statements in another clip that don't hold up.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Republican Facebook campaign gaffe in Georgia: one clip features images from Georgia, not the state.

X-video gaffe: JD Vance talks at the grocery store about how the dozen eggs cost $4 today because of Kamala Harris, while large price signs in the background read $3. Show more

James David Vance as well as Donald Trump have stepped into the video faux pas - although the latter is probably not directly responsible. What happened? Trump's campaign wanted to appeal to voters in Georgia with a customized Facebook clip. The problem: images from Georgia were used, which is spelled the same as the US state in English.

"Attention, Georgia," The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) quotes from the film: "I kindly ask you to stop what you're doing and check your voter registration status. Only a handful of voters will decide this election. We can stop inflation, secure our borders, cut taxes and make America great again."

Then a vast mountainous region is shown with the words, "Register to vote for Trump. Check your registration." However, AJC knows that the landscape is not to be found in the area - and finds it on the image provider Shutterstock. The mountains are in the Caucasus in Georgia, it turns out.

Egg stunt goes down the drain

JD Vance, on the other hand, cannot blame his faux pas on others. However, the campaign team didn't notice him either, distributing a video themselves on X on September 21. In it, Trump's vice-designate says in a supermarket that a dozen eggs cost 1.50 dollars when Kamala Harris [and Joe Biden] took office.

Now they're $4, which is Harris' fault because her vote as vice president was the deciding factor in the 50-50 vote on the Inflation Reduction Act. Vance calls it the Inflation Explosion Act.

.@JDVance: "Eggs when Kamala Harris took office, were short of a $1.50 a dozen. Now, a dozen eggs will cost you around $4 thanks to Kamala Harris' inflationary policies -- It's because she cast the deciding vote on the Inflation Explosion Act." pic.twitter.com/auUMr2zmUT — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 21, 2024

Inflation is clearly being felt in the US, as it is in Switzerland, and opinion is certainly divided on the Biden administration's monetary policy. But Vance's problem is much more obvious: in the display behind him, the eggs are clearly marked at 2.99 dollars, not 4 dollars.

Of course, the critical X community doesn't miss this:

Uh…. Maybe take the price tags down behind you 🙄 pic.twitter.com/SU0N6XvTNt — Jennifer Jenkins Brevard (@JenkinsBrevard) September 22, 2024

Zoom & enhance… those eggs are $2.99 sir pic.twitter.com/hiw7DLRcrB — sam (@sam_d_1995) September 22, 2024

Even in their own damn photo, it shows JD Vance is lying about the price of eggs. pic.twitter.com/d3gqbtqkqL — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) September 22, 2024

What's more, the quantity of eggs the 40-year-old is talking about doesn't match the one he's holding in his hand, other users complain.

Looks like he is holding more than a dozen. 🥚 pic.twitter.com/1vshASVs1M — individual. (@individual_kind) September 22, 2024

He also can't count either since he's holding what looks to be a package of more than two dozen eggs. The lies just keep coming. — ❤️‍🔥 A To The Z ❤️‍🔥 (@A_tothe_Z_Amber) September 22, 2024

But it is also true:

Agree but $2.99 isn’t much better… — Coach Franco (@adam_franco) September 22, 2024