Video mishaps with the Republicans: Donald Trump's team shows pictures from Georgia instead of Georgia in a Facebook campaign - and JD Vance makes statements in another clip that don't hold up.
- Republican Facebook campaign gaffe in Georgia: one clip features images from Georgia, not the state.
- X-video gaffe: JD Vance talks at the grocery store about how the dozen eggs cost $4 today because of Kamala Harris, while large price signs in the background read $3.
James David Vance as well as Donald Trump have stepped into the video faux pas - although the latter is probably not directly responsible. What happened? Trump's campaign wanted to appeal to voters in Georgia with a customized Facebook clip. The problem: images from Georgia were used, which is spelled the same as the US state in English.
"Attention, Georgia," The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) quotes from the film: "I kindly ask you to stop what you're doing and check your voter registration status. Only a handful of voters will decide this election. We can stop inflation, secure our borders, cut taxes and make America great again."
Then a vast mountainous region is shown with the words, "Register to vote for Trump. Check your registration." However, AJC knows that the landscape is not to be found in the area - and finds it on the image provider Shutterstock. The mountains are in the Caucasus in Georgia, it turns out.
Egg stunt goes down the drain
JD Vance, on the other hand, cannot blame his faux pas on others. However, the campaign team didn't notice him either, distributing a video themselves on X on September 21. In it, Trump's vice-designate says in a supermarket that a dozen eggs cost 1.50 dollars when Kamala Harris [and Joe Biden] took office.
Now they're $4, which is Harris' fault because her vote as vice president was the deciding factor in the 50-50 vote on the Inflation Reduction Act. Vance calls it the Inflation Explosion Act.
Inflation is clearly being felt in the US, as it is in Switzerland, and opinion is certainly divided on the Biden administration's monetary policy. But Vance's problem is much more obvious: in the display behind him, the eggs are clearly marked at 2.99 dollars, not 4 dollars.
Of course, the critical X community doesn't miss this:
What's more, the quantity of eggs the 40-year-old is talking about doesn't match the one he's holding in his hand, other users complain.
But it is also true: