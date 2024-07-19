His word carries weight: Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is among those urging Joe Biden to reconsider his candidacy (archive photo). Picture: Keystone

President Biden is said to be willing to listen to people who want him to withdraw from the election. However, he is not yet showing any signs of changing his mind and making way for someone else.

Stefan Michel

In recent days, President Biden is said to have become more receptive to listening to the arguments of those who are calling for him not to be re-elected or who at least support him. This is according to the New York Times, which cites two separate, confidential conversations. Those who spoke wanted to remain anonymous.

Adam B. Schiff, the congressman from California, is one of the Democrats' heavyweights who has recently spoken out in favor of Biden making way for someone else.

According to the New York Times, the rebellion against the president has intensified within the Democratic Party. Majority leader Chuck Schumer and House of Representatives whip Hakeem Jeffries have called behind the scenes for the Democratic nomination for the presidential election to be postponed for a week. This would prolong the debate on how promising Biden's candidacy still is.

Pelosi to Biden: Polls show you can't win

Nancy Pelosi, the Grand Old Lady and former Democratic spokeswoman, told Joe Biden, according to CNN, that the polls show he cannot win this election. He would also make it impossible for the Democratic Party to win overtime in the House of Representatives, whose members are also being reappointed. It is not known whether Pelosi has advised Biden to withdraw.

Biden should give up his candidacy, however, is the conviction of two thirds of Democrats, according to a poll that became public last Wednesday.

Biden listens without giving in

The president continues to show no signs of changing his mind. He is convinced that he can beat Trump. However, he is willing to have new polling data that is worrying for the Democrats explained to him. He had also enquired about Kamala Harris' chances of being elected.

That would be a move away from lambasting his internal critics. An insider emphasizes that Biden is not more open to giving up his candidacy, but is merely prepared to listen. Nevertheless, the overall picture is that internal opposition to Biden's candidacy is growing stronger, while the president's resistance to listening to his party is weakening.

The US president has been further weakened by his Covid infection, while his rival Trump has emerged buoyed by the failed attempt on his life.