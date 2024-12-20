Putin answers questions from journalists and citizens (archive photo) Aleksey Nikolskyi/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP/dpa

A British reporter working for NBC News asks Putin an explosive question at his annual press and telephone conference. Then the sound disappears. Coincidence?

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Russian President Vladimir Putin held his annual press conference and telephone conference.

British journalist Keir Simmons from NBC News asks his question, then it suddenly goes quiet.

Was that a coincidence or not? Show more

Russian President Vladimir Putin held his annual press and telephone conference. It's about the country's economy, the war in Ukraine and the re-elected US President Donald Trump. British journalist Keir Simmons from NBC News also asks a question and causes a stir.

It reads: "Mr. President, you have failed with the goals of your special military operation, large numbers of Russians have died - including a general who was assassinated here in Moscow this week, and the leader of Syria, whom you supported, has been overthrown," the NBC journalist introduces his question, then adds.

"Mr. President, when you face President-elect Trump, you will be the weaker leader. What compromises are you preparing, what do you have to offer?" asks Simmons.

Coincidence or not?

But then the livestream suddenly cuts out. You can see the journalist continuing to speak, but you can't hear anything. Putin's answer, on the other hand, is transmitted without any problems. The suspicion arises that this was no coincidence.

Now, this is how a real journalist speaks to a dictator!

Respect, @KeirSimmons! pic.twitter.com/RtHAxUhirA — olexander scherba🇺🇦 (@olex_scherba) December 19, 2024

Putin begins his answer by saying that he has not seen former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad since he has been in Russia. "You and I are adults, we understand that a man disappeared in Syria twelve years ago. We understand what the situation was like there twelve years ago, there was active fighting, on both sides," the Russian President appeases.

"Does President Assad himself know what happened to this American citizen, a journalist, who, as I understand, was fulfilling his journalistic duty in the war zone? But I promise I will definitely ask that question. Just as I can ask the people who are monitoring the situation on the ground in Syria today," he promised.

Without Simmons' question, Putin's answer is initially puzzling. In the NBC News recording, however, the sound has been preserved.

Journalist holds letter up to the camera

Only with the second question does Putin's answer make sense. "I have a letter here that was sent to you this week from the mother of an American journalist who is missing in Syria," Simmons continues.

"He's been missing for 12 years. His name is Austin Tice. In this letter, she is asking for your help in finding him because, she says, you have such close ties to former Syrian President Assad. Will you ask President Assad for information about the missing persons in Syria and about Austin Tice?" the reporter says as he holds the letter up to the camera.

Austin Tice disappeared in 2012 while in Syria reporting on the country's civil war. The US State Department concluded that he was being held by the Syrian government. Assad denied this for years.

After the fall of the Assad regime, thousands of prisoners who had been detained were released. But there is still no trace of Tice.