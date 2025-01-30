Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is to become Trump's Secretary of Health and Human Services. Bild: Carlos Osorio/AP/dpa

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been nominated by President Trump as Secretary of Health and Human Services. Now he has been attacked in the US Senate for his skepticism about vaccines.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Republican senator has confronted US Secretary of Health and Human Services nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. with his skepticism about vaccines.

Kennedy should retract his statement that vaccines could cause autism.

Kennedy stands by his assertions. Show more

President Donald Trump's nominee for US Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has been confronted with his skepticism about childhood vaccines in the Senate confirmation process. Republican US Senator Bill Cassidy, a physician, called on Kennedy on Thursday to back away from the theory that vaccinations could cause autism. Kennedy refused to do so.

Cassidy is chairman of the Senate Health Committee. "It's no secret that I have some reservations about your previous positions on vaccines and other issues," Cassidy said. The vote of the senator from the US state of Louisiana is considered important for Kennedy to be confirmed as health secretary.

Kennedy had a powerful platform to get his stances on vaccination out to the people because of his famous name, Cassidy said. Because of Kennedy, people had decided not to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Cassidy was supported in his questioning of the candidate by independent Senator Bernie Sanders from Vermont. Sanders wanted Kennedy to acknowledge that healthcare is a human right. Kennedy did not want to comply with this.

In opening statements at the Senate hearing, Kennedy, son of former Justice Secretary Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of former President John F. Kennedy and former Senator Edward Kennedy, rejected his portrayal as an anti-vaccination activist. He was "pro-safety", he said. He had already made a similar statement to the Health Committee before the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday.