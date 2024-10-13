Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korea's ruler Kim Jong Un. Jorge Silva/Pool Reuters via AP/dpa

Pyongyang accuses Seoul of sending unmanned drones into the North Korean capital. Tensions on the Korean peninsula have recently increased noticeably.

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un's sister, a "terrible catastrophe" awaits South Korea if it sends drones across the border to North Korea again.

North Korea accuses its neighboring country of sending unmanned drones with leaflets three times recently.

Tensions on the Korean peninsula have recently increased significantly. Show more

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korea's ruler Kim Jong Un, has warned South Korea of a "terrible catastrophe" if it sends drones to North Korea again. On Saturday, North Korea claimed that South Korea had sent unmanned drones carrying anti-North Korean leaflets to Pyongyang three times over the past week. In response to the accusation, South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun said he "could not confirm" it, as Yonhap reported.

Tensions on the Korean peninsula have recently increased significantly. Last week, North Korea's General Staff announced that it would cut all road and rail links to South Korea and fortify the areas on the North Korean side with "strong defense structures". According to the South Korean military, North Korea has also laid tens of thousands of landmines along the border area in recent months.

At a meeting of the ruling Workers' Party at the end of 2023, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un described inter-Korean relations as being between two warring states. He also called for South Korea to be designated as the main enemy in the country's socialist constitution.

