He died on Friday after heart surgery at the age of 69, as a spokesperson for the Kiingitanga movement, also known as the King Movement, announced in an Instagram post. Tuheitia had celebrated his 18th anniversary on the throne just a few days ago. Tuheitia was the seventh Kiingitanga monarch since the office was created in 1858 to unite all of New Zealand's indigenous Maori tribes under the leadership of Pootatau Te Wherowhero.
The main goals of the Kiingitanga movement were to end tribal conflicts and land sales to non-indigenous people, and to preserve Maori culture in the face of British colonization. In New Zealand, where the Maori are a minority, the Maori monarch plays a largely ceremonial but nonetheless important role.