New Zealand Maori King Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII (l.) with King Charles, then Prince Charles, and Camilla in New Zealand. (November 8, 2015). Image: Keystone/David Rowland/Pool Photo via the AP

The New Zealand Maori king Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII is dead. Tuheitia celebrated his 18th anniversary on the throne just a few days ago.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The New Zealand Maori King Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII is dead.

He died on Friday after a heart operation at the age of 69.

Tuheitia was the seventh Kiingitanga monarch since the office was created in 1858 to unite all of New Zealand's indigenous Maori tribes under the leadership of Pootatau Te Wherowhero. Show more

He died on Friday after heart surgery at the age of 69, as a spokesperson for the Kiingitanga movement, also known as the King Movement, announced in an Instagram post. Tuheitia had celebrated his 18th anniversary on the throne just a few days ago. Tuheitia was the seventh Kiingitanga monarch since the office was created in 1858 to unite all of New Zealand's indigenous Maori tribes under the leadership of Pootatau Te Wherowhero.

The main goals of the Kiingitanga movement were to end tribal conflicts and land sales to non-indigenous people, and to preserve Maori culture in the face of British colonization. In New Zealand, where the Maori are a minority, the Maori monarch plays a largely ceremonial but nonetheless important role.

dpa