The launch of Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket was postponed due to weather conditions. The rocket is now scheduled to reach orbit safely from Cape Canaveral on Monday.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Blue Origin is planning the first launch of its approximately 100-meter-high "New Glenn" rocket from Cape Canaveral.

The main purpose of the test is to reach orbit safely.

At the same time, SpaceX is planning the seventh test flight of its "Starship". Show more

The launch has been canceled for today. "We are canceling today's launch attempt to fix a problem with the vehicle's subsystem," Blue Origin announced on X. A new launch date has not yet been set.

We’re standing down on today’s launch attempt to troubleshoot a vehicle subsystem issue that will take us beyond our launch window. We’re reviewing opportunities for our next launch attempt. — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) January 13, 2025

The test flight of the "New Glenn" rocket scheduled for Monday was initially postponed several times by several minutes and finally canceled altogether. The launch attempt was aborted in order to resolve a problem with a subsystem, according to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin.

The clarification will take longer than the available launch window of three hours. "We are reviewing the options for our next launch attempt."

With New Glenn, Blue Origin is set to make its long-awaited entry into the lucrative market for orbital rockets. Until now, the company has only transported passengers and payloads on short trips to the edge of space with its smaller New Shepard suborbital rocket. So far, commercial space travel has been dominated by Elon Musk's company SpaceX. The new orbital rocket from Blue Origin will also intensify the rivalry between Musk, the richest person in the world, and Bezos, the second richest.

The approximately 100-metre-high rocket was supposed to take off from the Cape Canaveral spaceport in the US state of Florida, with the launch vehicle landing on a ship in the Atlantic during the test flight. A new potential launch date was not initially given. Due to unfavorable conditions, the test flight had already been postponed several times on a daily basis.