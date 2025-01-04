Olson was diagnosed with cancer even though there was nothing wrong. (theme picture) Bild: Bernd Wüstneck/dpa

Anthony Olson was wrongly treated for cancer for almost a decade before the truth came to light. Another case shows the consequences of a misdiagnosis.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Anthony Olson was wrongly treated for cancer for almost a decade.

He was diagnosed with MDS in 2011.

In 2019, it was finally determined that Olson never had cancer. Show more

Anthony Olson from Montana experienced a shock in 2011 when his oncologist told him that he was suffering from myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). This disease of the blood-forming system can develop into an aggressive form of blood cancer.

The diagnosis was based on two bone marrow biopsies, only one of which showed signs of MDS. Still, the doctor advised Olson to ignore the unremarkable biopsy, which led to years of unnecessary chemotherapy, according to theMontana Free Press.

Olson not only underwent chemotherapy, but also received blood transfusions that caused his iron levels to rise dangerously. It was not until 2016 that a kidney specialist expressed doubts about the diagnosis and recommended that Olson seek a second opinion.

In 2019, it was finally established that Olson never had cancer. He subsequently sued the hospital, which settled out of court, and the doctor responsible was dismissed. "I actually thought this man was trying to help me," Olson said of the doctor.

Another tragic case

Influencer Jessica Pettway was also the victim of a misdiagnosis. She suffered from severe abdominal pain and bleeding, which was initially misinterpreted as a fibroid in the uterus.

The actual cancer was only discovered much later, after Pettway had already been hospitalized numerous times. She died at the age of 36 after openly sharing her ordeal with her followers.