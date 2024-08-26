Cars are stuck in a traffic jam on the highway 8 in the direction of Munich. (Archive picture). Marijan Murat/dpa

A man lost his wallet on the German A8 highway on his way to Italy. The authorities promptly close the entire highway.

Sven Ziegler

A father was able to go on vacation with his family in Irschenberg, Bavaria, after all - after the police completely closed the A8 highway in the area to search for his wallet.

During a break in the journey, he put his wallet on the roof of his car and drove off, the police said on Monday. Shortly after the end of the acceleration lane, he heard a muffled bang and remembered his wallet. In the next parking lot, he dialed 911.

The wallet reportedly contained around 500 euros in cash for the family vacation as well as all of his identification documents and his driver's license.

The police reacted quickly and closed the entire A8. During a joint search with the police, the money and documents were recovered at around 7 a.m. on Sunday. According to the police, they were scattered along the highway for about one and a half kilometers. The vacation trip to Italy was finally able to continue with a good outcome.