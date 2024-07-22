The police are on the scene. (symbolic image) Lino Mirgeler/dpa

According to media reports, a man has shot dead five people in a retirement home in Daruvar (Croatia). He was arrested.

According to media reports, a man has shot dead five people in a retirement home in Daruvar (Croatia). The man entered the retirement home early on Monday morning and then opened fire.

Several people were seriously injured, reports the Croatian news portal "Dnevnik".

According to an eyewitness, the man went to a café around the corner after the attack and ordered something to drink. "He simply put the gun on the table and ordered a drink," the witness told "Dnevnik".

The owner of a store says that two employees of the retirement home ran to him after the crime. "One had an eye injury, the other a gunshot wound to the chest."

The perpetrator was arrested, according to the police.

