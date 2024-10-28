The crime took place in Kirchberg ob der Donau Screenshot Google Maps

A tragic event has shaken Kirchberg ob der Donau: the mayor and two other people were shot dead by a hunter who is now on the run. The police have launched a large-scale manhunt.

A tragic event has shaken the municipality of Kirchberg ob der Donau in the Mühlviertel. On Monday morning, the incumbent mayor Franz Hofer, a member of the ÖVP, was shot dead. The police were alerted at around 8.30 a.m. and have since launched a large-scale manhunt in the Rohrbach district, with the Cobra special unit also being deployed.

The suspected perpetrator, a hunter, is still on the run and is said to still be armed. According to reports, he may have killed two more people. The exact background to the crime is currently unclear and the search for the fugitive is continuing at full speed, including with the support of helicopters.

The police have so far only confirmed one incident involving firearms, without giving any further details.

Large-scale police operation

Large numbers of police are on the scene to find the perpetrator. The public is called upon to be vigilant and to report any suspicious observations immediately. The exact motives of the perpetrator are still unknown and the investigation is in full swing.