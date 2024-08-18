Saint-Tropez wants fewer visitors. (archive picture) IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

80,000 tourists flock to Saint-Tropez every day. Now the mayor has had enough and is making an appeal to the tourists.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you 80,000 tourists flock to Saint-Tropez every day.

Now the mayor has had enough and is making an appeal to the tourists.

She no longer wants tourists to come in the summer. Show more

Saint-Tropez, once an idyllic fishing village on the Côte d'Azur, is now struggling with the consequences of mass tourism. In the summer months of July and August, over 80,000 visitors a day flock to the town, which has a population of just 4,000.

As the BBC reports, Mayor Sylvie Siri has had enough: "Don't come in summer," she appeals, "but rather in spring, when Saint-Tropez still retains its original charm."

Siri is investing in new libraries, stores and affordable housing to ensure the quality of life for residents and make the town more attractive outside of the high season. Saint-Tropez should be more than just a crowded tourist destination.

France struggles with challenges

France, which remains the number one international tourist destination according to the World Travel & Tourism Council, is facing growing challenges. Many popular attractions are suffering from the negative effects of mass tourism.

The French government has therefore presented a plan to promote sustainable tourism, which includes measures such as the expansion of cycle paths and investment in local public transport.

It has also introduced a ban on flights on domestic routes that can be reached by train in less than two and a half hours. In addition, a monthly pass for young people was tested, which allows unlimited travel on the regional and intercity train network.