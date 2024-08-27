Mark Zuckerberg, Chief Executive Officer of Meta. Archivbild: Keystone

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg accuses the US government of President Joe Biden of putting pressure on his company during the coronavirus pandemic.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg felt pressured by the Biden administration during the coronavirus pandemic.

He regrets that he did not take a clearer stance at the time, writes the CEO.

He also believes that decisions were made that would not have been made in hindsight. Show more

In 2021, high-ranking officials had repeatedly urged his teams for months to "censor certain content about the pandemic, including humor and satire," according to a letter from Zuckerberg to the Republican-led committee published by the House Judiciary Committee.

Ultimately, it was the company's decision to remove content or not, and it stands by these decisions. However, the pressure from the government had been wrong and he regretted that the company had not been clearer about this. He also believes that decisions were made that would not have been made in hindsight.

Meta boss insists on independence

"I firmly believe that we should not abandon our content standards because of pressure from a government in one direction or another - and we are prepared to fight back if something like this happens again," Zuckerberg continued.

The White House stated that the government had "encouraged responsible action to protect public health in the face of a deadly pandemic".

The statement continued: "Our position has been clear and consistent: we believe that tech companies and other private actors should consider the impact of their actions on the American people as they make independent decisions about the information they present."

