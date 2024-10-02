Mexico's first female president, Claudia Sheinbaum, at her swearing-in ceremony in Mexico City on Tuesday. (October 1, 2024) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Fernando Llano

The new head of state has presented a comprehensive government plan. More social progress, electric cars and clean energy: the left-wing politician and physicist has big plans.

The first female president of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, has presented a 100-point government program after being sworn in.

The physicist and climate expert announced an expansion of social assistance, an energy transition and the development of a small Mexican electric car.

In June, Sheinbaum achieved a clear and historic election victory. Show more

After being sworn in, Mexico's first female president, Claudia Sheinbaum, presented a 100-point government program. The left-wing politician gave a speech in the capital in front of tens of thousands of cheering people. The physicist and climate expert announced an expansion of social benefits, an energy transition and the development of a Mexican electric car.

At the beginning of her six-year term of office, the former head of government of the capital underwent an indigenous purification ritual. In the large square in front of the government palace, representatives of Mexico's indigenous peoples presented her with a cedar command staff decorated with colourful ribbons, which traditionally symbolizes political and spiritual power.

In June, Sheinbaum achieved a clear and historic election victory. She benefited from the popularity of her predecessor and political mentor Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The constitution does not permit re-election. With around 130 million inhabitants, Mexico is the most populous Spanish-speaking country in the world. The USA's southern neighbor is the world's twelfth-largest economy.

