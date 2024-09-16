Michael Jackson's brother died on Sunday. KEYSTONE

Tito Jackson, the brother of Michael Jackson, has died. A friend and former manager of the Jackson family confirmed the death.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tito Jackson, the brother of Tito Jackson, has died.

A friend of the family and former manager confirmed the death.

The exact cause of death is unknown. Show more

Tito Jackson, the brother of Michael Jackson, has died at the age of 70. He was known from the group Jackson 5. According to initial information, the brother of the "King of Pops" suffered a heart attack.

Steve Manning, a longtime family friend and former manager of the Jackson family, confirmed the death to "Entertainment Tonight". According to the report, Tito died on Sunday. An exact cause of death has not yet been announced. However, Manning is assuming a heart attack.

Tito recently spoke about how he could still feel the presence of his brother Michael Jackson, who died in 2009. He can see his smile on the faces of his children. "The world was not nice to Michael Jackson at all. I don't know why. I always said that we would miss him if we didn't have him anymore," Tito told the Mirror. "His death was such a great tragedy. The world has definitely missed a lot of good things from him because he wasn't just a musician or an artist, he was a loving person. He loved to give."