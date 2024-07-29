Rescuers searched for the man for days. Facebook

A man in the USA survived in the wilderness for two weeks without food or drink. He was found on the last day of the search.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A hiker in the USA disappeared for two weeks.

Rescuers finally discovered the man alive.

He survived for days without food or water. Show more

Scott Hern, a 48-year-old man from Ohio, was missing for two weeks. On the last day of the major search operation, he was found alive in the Daniel Boone National Forest.

He was only found thanks to three accidental clues. Hern's car was noticed by a forest ranger, which led to him being reported missing. His diary provided the crucial clue that he was searching for waterfalls. A search team eventually found a footprint by chance that led to Hern.

The 48-year-old was hiding under a rocky outcrop to protect himself from the sun. Hern was severely dehydrated and could no longer walk due to several foot injuries. He had six water bottles with him, which helped him during the first few days. However, he had not eaten or drunk anything for days before the rescue.

Severe dehydration

The search proved difficult due to the rough and steep terrain, which is roughly the size of the canton of Ticino. He was rescued by helicopter as the terrain was too difficult to transport on foot. "It is some of the most impassable terrain imaginable and very dangerous," the rescuers wrote on Facebook.

The man was helped by his "somewhat sturdier build". This probably helped him.

Hern was flown to hospital to recover. Despite his severe dehydration and injuries, he is expected to make a full recovery and be able to walk again. The rescuers are happy to have found him alive and describe the rescue as a miracle.