The number of animals euthanized has risen sharply since the XL bully ban in England and Wales. But is the regulation having the desired effect?

Since February, the keeping of XL Bully dogs has also been banned in England and Wales.

Although the number of dogs put down has risen significantly since then, there has been no reduction in attacks.

The Association of Chief Police Officers criticized that the ban would lead to high financial and personnel costs for the police. Show more

Almost a year after the ban on XL bully dogs in England and Wales, the results are sobering, according to a BBC report. Although the number of dogs put down has risen significantly since then, there has been no reduction in attacks, as the BBC reported, citing official figures.

Number of dog attacks has not fallen

According to the report, almost 820 dogs were euthanized between January and August - more than 100 per month. That is more than twice as many as in the entire previous year. It was not clear from the report which individual dog breeds were involved. The number of dog attack incidents was on course to rise in 22 of 25 police forces in the two parts of the country that responded to a BBC inquiry.

The ban was introduced after a number of high-profile and sometimes fatal incidents involving XL Bully dogs and came into force gradually. Breeding and sale were banned from December 21, 2023. Since February of this year, it has also been forbidden to keep the animals unless they were already registered before the ban came into force.

Criticism from the police

The National Police Chief's Council (NPCC) criticized the ban as leading to high financial and personnel costs for the police. According to the report, the cost of keeping and caring for confiscated dogs rose from 4 to 25 million pounds (around 4.5 million Swiss francs and 33.6 million Swiss francs). Another problem is that XL bully dogs are not easy to identify as such.