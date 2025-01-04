Donald Trump's personnel decisions are always full of surprises. Bild: Rick Scuteri/FR157181/dpa

US President-elect Donald Trump has brought many loyalists into his government team. When it comes to a new personnel decision, he openly shows doubts - and puts pressure on them.

Donald Trump has once again lived up to his reputation for blatantly revealing his thoughts. When he announced on his Truth Social platform that former State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus would be deputy to the future special envoy to the Middle East, he wrote: "Morgan fought me for three years at the beginning, but hopefully she has learned her lesson." With regard to the appointment of the 42-year-old, Trump said that he was not doing this for himself, but for the Republicans, where Ortagus enjoys strong support. "Let's see what happens," he added. "I expect great results, and soon!"

Personnel decisions cause a stir

Trump's personnel decisions have caused a stir because the president-elect's focus does not necessarily appear to be expertise, but loyalty and money, as well as television suitability. This was confirmed once again on Friday when he announced that Tammy Bruce would become spokesperson for the State Department. The 62-year-old worked for many years for the conservative and Trump-friendly broadcaster Fox News. For over two decades, she has been a journalist who has conveyed the truth to the American people, Trump praised. He knew that she would bring the same strength of conviction and fearlessness to her new position.