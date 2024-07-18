The bodies were discovered at a depth of around 18 meters. Riva del Garda

The bodies of a mother and her son have been found in Lake Garda. They had not returned from a swimming trip and were reported missing.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The bodies of a mother and her son have been found in Lake Garda.

They had gone missing after a swimming trip.

Around 400 people drown in Italy every year. Show more

A mother and her son drowned in Lake Garda. The bodies of Hanna S. (57) and her son Oleksiy (19) were found after they were reported missing following a swimming trip. The woman's partner had raised the alarm when the two did not return home.

Their bodies were discovered at a depth of 18 meters, Italian media report. The police, fire department, coastguard and divers took part in the search operation. The search focused on the area between Lido and Spiaggia Sabbioni and began on Tuesday.

Hanna and Oleksiy had fled the Russian war of aggression from Ukraine to Italy.

400 cases a year in Italy

Another tragic case was that of a seven-year-old girl who went missing in a biopark in Caraglio and was later found dead. These deaths are part of a series of 19 drowning cases in Italian waters since the beginning of June.

The Society for Environmental Medicine (Sima) calls on "Il Messagero " to step up prevention measures and controls. Around 400 people drown in Italy every year.