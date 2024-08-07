  1. Residential Customers
Holidaymaker shock in France Mother dies after jet ski collision with her own twin daughters

Carsten Dörges

7.8.2024

Man and woman on a jet ski. A woman has now died in Arcachon, France.
Symbolbild: IMAGO/Pond5 Images
Symbolbild: IMAGO/Pond5 Images

A mother has died in a jet ski accident in Arcachon on the French Atlantic coast. The woman collided with her twin daughters' jet ski.

7.8.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A woman from France died in a jet ski collision with her twin daughters.
  • The woman suffered serious head injuries in the collision.
  • The cause of the accident is still unknown.
Show more

Drama on the French Atlantic coast in the Bay of Arcachon, southwest of Bordeaux. A 47-year-old woman was killed when her jet ski collided with the jet ski of her 16-year-old twin daughters.

The woman was driving with her 48-year-old partner, the girls had their own jet ski. The woman suffered extremely serious head injuries in the collision and had to be taken immediately by helicopter to a hospital in Bordeaux. The 47-year-old mother from Angoulême died there a few hours later from her injuries.

Her partner and two daughters were taken to hospital with minor injuries, while the twins suffered a shock.

As the "TZ" writes, the family spent the day on the water under the supervision of a jet ski instructor. It is currently unclear why the accident occurred and whether the family was wearing helmets.