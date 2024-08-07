Drama on the French Atlantic coast in the Bay of Arcachon, southwest of Bordeaux. A 47-year-old woman was killed when her jet ski collided with the jet ski of her 16-year-old twin daughters.
The woman was driving with her 48-year-old partner, the girls had their own jet ski. The woman suffered extremely serious head injuries in the collision and had to be taken immediately by helicopter to a hospital in Bordeaux. The 47-year-old mother from Angoulême died there a few hours later from her injuries.
