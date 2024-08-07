Man and woman on a jet ski. A woman has now died in Arcachon, France. Symbolbild: IMAGO/Pond5 Images

A mother has died in a jet ski accident in Arcachon on the French Atlantic coast. The woman collided with her twin daughters' jet ski.

Carsten Dörges

No time? blue News summarizes for you A woman from France died in a jet ski collision with her twin daughters.

The woman suffered serious head injuries in the collision.

The cause of the accident is still unknown. Show more

Drama on the French Atlantic coast in the Bay of Arcachon, southwest of Bordeaux. A 47-year-old woman was killed when her jet ski collided with the jet ski of her 16-year-old twin daughters.

The woman was driving with her 48-year-old partner, the girls had their own jet ski. The woman suffered extremely serious head injuries in the collision and had to be taken immediately by helicopter to a hospital in Bordeaux. The 47-year-old mother from Angoulême died there a few hours later from her injuries.

Accident mortel de jet-ski sur le Bassin d’Arcachon : scooters de location, moniteur, enquête… Ce que l’on sait sur les circonstances du drame https://t.co/QGPDNrTtTq — La Dépêche du Midi (@ladepechedumidi) August 6, 2024

Her partner and two daughters were taken to hospital with minor injuries, while the twins suffered a shock.

As the "TZ" writes, the family spent the day on the water under the supervision of a jet ski instructor. It is currently unclear why the accident occurred and whether the family was wearing helmets.