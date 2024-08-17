Michelle Hempstead died after being bitten by her dog. GoFundMe

A mother of five has been mauled to death by her own dog in the UK. Any help for the woman came too late.

She tried to save herself via the balcony - without success.

As the BBC TV channel reports, the heavy loss of blood ultimately led to her being pronounced dead in hospital on July 30. Show more

A tragic incident occurred in the British town of Southend at the end of July in which 34-year-old Michelle Hempstead, a mother of five, was fatally injured by one of her own dogs.

According to British media reports, the dog attacked her in her home on July 29 and bit into her arm. The injury was so severe that a major artery in her armpit was damaged.

Despite her attempt to escape the danger by jumping over the balcony railing, Hempstead was unable to save herself. As the BBC TV channel reported, the severe loss of blood ultimately led to her being pronounced dead in hospital on July 30.

Friends and family deeply shocked

Rescue workers were quickly on the scene and tried to help the woman. But the blood loss was too great to save her life. The police confiscated the dog after the attack and investigated further. It was determined that the animal was not a banned dog breed.

Friends and family are deeply shocked by the woman's sudden death. A friend of the family wrote in an appeal for donations on GoFundMe: "There are no words for this loss. We are eternally grateful for the people who tried to help Michelle before the emergency services arrived."

Michelle Hempstead is remembered by friends and family as a fun-loving and energetic woman. "She was always full of joy, it was hard to believe that someone could be so cheerful all day long," recalls a close friend in an interview with the Southend Echo.

Despite her difficult circumstances - she worked two jobs to care for her five children - Hempstead was known for her positive outlook. The Southend community is deeply saddened by the loss of a woman who, according to the report, "was always there for others and did her best to give her children a good life."