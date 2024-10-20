Elon Musk at a Trump support appearance this week. KEYSTONE

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk wants to give Donald Trump voters a million every day. He announced this at the weekend.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk wants to give Donald Trump voters a million every day.

US tech entrepreneur Elon Musk announced during a speech in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, that he would randomly pay out cash rewards of one million dollars (equivalent to 920,000 euros) to a registered voter every day until election day on November 5.

The only condition: Voters must sign Musk's petition on freedom of speech and the enshrinement of the right to bear arms in the US constitution. Musk handed over the first cheque for one million to the winner, John Dreher, at the event.

Musk has already made several appearances as a Trump supporter. The CEO of Tesla and the aerospace company SpaceX has donated almost 75 million dollars to Trump's political organization America PAC. However, he has only been an official campaigner for Trump since this week.