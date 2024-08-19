In a picture provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, the damage to one of the Philippine Coast Guard vessels can be seen. (August 19, 2024) Image: Keystone/Philippine Coast Guard via AP

The Philippines and China had only just agreed to defuse their conflict in the South China Sea. But now they are clashing again.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The dispute between China and the Philippines over territorial claims in the South China Sea has once again led to an incident on the high seas.

Both sides announced that ships had collided and blamed each other.

In the dispute over the region, the Philippines and China had only reached an agreement a few weeks ago to avoid further confrontations.

China claims practically the entire South China Sea for itself. Show more

The dispute between China and the Philippines over territorial claims in the South China Sea has once again led to an incident on the high seas. Both sides announced that ships had collided and blamed each other. A task force of the government in Manila, which deals with issues relating to the West Philippine Sea, accused China of "illegal and aggressive maneuvers" in a statement. According to the statement, two Philippine Coast Guard supply ships collided with two Chinese ships in quick succession early on Monday morning.

In the first case, an approximately five-inch hole (about 13 centimetres) was torn in one of the Philippine ships. Shortly afterwards, a Chinese Coast Guard vessel rammed into a second Philippine vessel, also causing minor damage. Both incidents occurred southeast of Sabina Shoal, a shoal that is part of the Spratly Islands, which are claimed by both China and the Philippines.

China blames the Philippines

According to the Chinese Coast Guard, a Philippine Coast Guard vessel caused a collision with a Chinese ship. Despite repeated warnings, the Philippine ship had sailed "dangerously" towards the Chinese ship. There was no mention of another collision.

In the dispute over the region, the Philippines and China had only reached an agreement a few weeks ago to avoid further confrontations. This concerned the tense situation around the Second Thomas shallows, where Philippine troops have been stationed on a stranded ship called the "BRP Sierra Madre" since 1999. Supply missions for the ship have repeatedly led to confrontations in recent months.

China's claims

China claims practically the entire South China Sea for itself. However, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei also claim territories there. The resource-rich area is also considered an important global trade route. The USA and China's neighbors accuse Beijing of increasingly militarizing the region.

dpa