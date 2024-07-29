The economic and humanitarian situation in Venezuela is catastrophic. Over 21 million people were called to vote for a new president. Nicolás Maduro remains head of state.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nicolás Maduro has been confirmed in office as Venezuela's head of state.

In addition to the authoritarian President Maduro, who is seeking a third term in office, nine other candidates ran for the highest state office.

After the election, leading opposition politician María Corina Machado called on her supporters to remain at the polling stations and watch the ballots being counted. Show more

Venezuela's authoritarian head of state Nicolás Maduro has been re-elected in the presidential election in the South American crisis state, according to official figures. The incumbent received 51.2 percent of the vote, as announced by the National Electoral Council (CNE).

Numerous supporters of incumbent President Nicolás Maduro had gathered in front of the Miraflores presidential palace in the capital Caracas, as seen on Venezuelan television. The polling stations had been closed since 6 p.m. local time (midnight CEST), but people in the queue were still allowed to cast their votes after the polls closed. The official, provisional results will be announced by the National Electoral Council (CNE).

In addition to the authoritarian President Maduro, who is seeking a third term in office, nine other candidates ran for the highest state office. Alongside Maduro, former diplomat Edmundo González Urrutia from the opposition alliance Plataforma Unitaria Democrática is considered to have the best chances. More than 21 million people at home and abroad were called to vote.

After casting his vote, Maduro said that he wanted to respect the result of the election. "I recognize the electoral court and the official election results and will ensure that they are respected," said the 61-year-old in Caracas.

Supporters of former diplomat Edmundo González Urrutia from the opposition alliance Plataforma Unitaria Democrática in front of his election headquarters in Caracas on Sunday evening. Picture: Keystone/AP Photo/Cristian Hernandez

Former diplomat González said after casting his vote: "We will turn hate into love, poverty into progress, corruption into honesty, farewell into reunion." The time is ripe for the reconciliation of all Venezuelans.

The 74-year-old stood in place of the popular opposition leader María Corina Machado, who was banned from holding public office for 15 years due to alleged irregularities from her time as a member of parliament. "What we are seeing here is the most important civil act in contemporary Venezuelan history," said Machado after casting her vote.

Voting also took place abroad

Pictures showed queues of people outside polling stations since the early hours of the morning. Venezuelans also voted in other countries such as Colombia, Mexico and Spain. Thousands held a rally in Madrid and other Spanish cities, called for by the opposition in Venezuela, as reported by "El País".

According to several polls, Maduro could indeed be voted out of office after eleven years in power. However, observers do not expect a free and fair election. Recently, numerous members of the opposition were arrested and candidates critical of the government were not allowed to stand for election. The non-governmental organization Foro Penal reported more than 300 political prisoners.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of eight Latin American countries called for the vote count to be transparent. "We are following developments in Venezuela very closely and consider it essential to have guarantees that the election results will fully respect the will expressed by the Venezuelan people at the ballot box," said the foreign ministries of Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and the Dominican Republic.

"The will of the Venezuelan people must be respected", also demanded US Vice President Kamala Harris after the polling stations closed.

Venezuela has been in a serious political and economic crisis for years. The economy of the once prosperous country with rich oil reserves is suffering from mismanagement, corruption and sanctions. According to UN figures, more than seven million people have left Venezuela in recent years due to poverty and violence.

dpa