View from South Korea of the border with North Korea, where a North Korean soldier stands guard. (October 14, 2024) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

The situation on the Korean peninsula is increasingly tense. North Korea wants to permanently cut off border connections with South Korea. According to information from Seoul, the North has now begun to do so.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to South Korean military sources, North Korea has blown up parts of the inter-Korean road links.

According to the South Korean news agency Yonhap, the General Staff in Seoul announced that parts of two roads on the northern side of the demarcation line had been destroyed.

A few days ago, North Korea announced its intention to permanently cut off all road and rail links to South Korea.

This was justified on the grounds of protecting national security and preventing war. Show more

Tensions on the Korean peninsula have recently increased significantly. At the weekend, North Korea accused the South of sending drones carrying anti-North Korean leaflets to Pyongyang. South Korea did not confirm this. According to North Korea's state media, observation posts for air defense have been reinforced.

dpa