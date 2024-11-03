Homicide operation in Berlin - multiple victims? - Gallery Police officers stand in front of an apartment building in the Marzahn district. Image: dpa Forensic experts are on the scene. Image: dpa Police operation in Berlin-Marzahn: a homicide is suspected. Image: dpa Homicide operation in Berlin - multiple victims? - Gallery Police officers stand in front of an apartment building in the Marzahn district. Image: dpa Forensic experts are on the scene. Image: dpa Police operation in Berlin-Marzahn: a homicide is suspected. Image: dpa

The homicide squad is investigating a suspected homicide in Berlin-Marzahn. Much is still unclear.

The homicide squad is investigating a suspected homicide in Berlin-Marzahn.

Crime scene work has begun at an apartment building. Show more

The homicide squad in Berlin is investigating a suspected homicide. It may involve several victims in the Marzahn district, the spokesman for the Berlin public prosecutor's office told dpa. The "Bild" and the "B.Z." had reported first.

Crime scene work at apartment building

Neither the police nor the public prosecutor's office confirmed the media report that the victims were a woman and her two young daughters. According to information from RTL, the alleged crime was committed several days ago.

Crime scene work has begun at an apartment building, with police, forensics and the public prosecutor's office on site in the new development.

