"Helene" made landfall in the Big Bend region in the state of Florida on Thursday evening (local time). Stephen Smith/AP/dpa

The death toll from Hurricane Helene has risen to 130. Several people are still missing.

Lea Oetiker

The death toll from Hurricane Helene has risen to more than 130 according to one count.

Over 600 people are still missing.

Helene cut a swath of devastation through six states, from Florida's Gulf Coast to the Appalachian Mountains in Virginia. Show more

The death toll from Hurricane Helene in the south-east of the USA rose to more than 130 on Monday, according to a count by the AP news agency. The governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, said at a press conference on Monday that eight more bodies had been found in his state alone, bringing the death toll to 25.

A district in North Carolina, which includes the mountain resort of Asheville, reported 40 deaths on Monday. The residents of Asheville were supplied with the essentials from the air, by truck and even with relief supplies on donkeys.

"Helene" had cut a swath of devastation through six states, from Florida's Gulf Coast to the Appalachian Mountains in Virginia. There are great fears that the number of victims could still rise. White House homeland security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall said on Monday that it was not clear where up to 600 people were in the affected regions. It is possible that some of them are dead.

The US disaster management agency Fema announced on Monday that hundreds of roads in western North Carolina were still closed. More than 1,000 people have been housed in emergency shelters. In some remote areas, people were queuing for drinking water on Monday. Electricity and cell phone networks were not working in many places.